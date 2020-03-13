Husker spring football on hiatus as Big Ten cancels all organized team activities through April 6

/**
* @desc Determime if a URL has subscription wall
* @param {String} sProvider - Vendor name for specific exceptions
* @default {true}
* @returns {Boolean}
*/
macro subs_appHasServices(sProvider = '');
/** exceptions */
if !this.asset
|| IS_ADMIN_VENUE
|| cms.page.app == 'user'
|| URL_CONFIG.meter_exclusion
|| bh_assetIsFree(this.asset)
|| (asset_isAPContent(this.asset) && URL_CONFIG.meter_exclude_ap)
|| this.asset.custom.metering_bypass|strbool
|| this.asset.custom.subscription_bypass|strbool then return false;
/** default behavior */
if !sProvider;
aSections = this.asset.tags('section')|keys;
if !cms.subscription.url_services(aSections[0]) then return false;
if cms.asset.archivetime;
if cms.asset.archivetime('U') > cms.system.time('U') then return false;
else if URL_CONFIG.metering_archive_after_days;
iFreePeriod = cms.system.time('U') - (URL_CONFIG.metering_archive_after_days * 86400);
if cms.asset.starttime('U') >= iFreePeriod then return false;
end;
if !subs_appAssetTypeService() then return false;
end;
/** all exceptions passed */
return true;
end;
macro subs_hasServices(sProvider = '');
bThirdParty = false; /* Third party services set this to true. When there are no third party services will default to Blox. */
/* return true if Access Control is in use as it supercedes all of this logic */
if cms.access.required then return true;
/** return false if not an asset */
if !this.asset then return false;
/** ignore block editor */
if IS_ADMIN_VENUE then return false;
/** make sure editing asset doesnt return paywall in user admin */
if cms.page.app == 'user' then return false;
/** url exclusion */
if URL_CONFIG.meter_exclusion then return false;
/** has free keyword. Syncronex still loads and uses meta flag for free rule so we will catch this again later. */
/* syncronex support has been removed, but I'm leaving this check in for now in case we have some stale service providers */
if this.asset && bh_assetIsFree(this.asset) && sProvider != 'syncronex' then return false;
/** eEdition tiered access exclusion */
if util_topSection(this.asset, false)|contains('e-edition_plus') then return false;
if opt_eePlatinumSection();
if util_topSection(this.asset, false)|contains(opt_eePlatinumSection()) then return false;
end;
/** AP exclusion. TODO: add url hook. */
if asset_isAPContent(this.asset) && URL_CONFIG.meter_exclude_ap then return false;
/** Default Behavior */
if !sProvider || !bThirdParty;
/* blox specific rules. */
if !subs_urlServices() && !cms.access.required then return false;
if cms.asset.archivetime;
/* asset is free until archive time has been reached */
if cms.asset.archivetime('U') > cms.system.time('U') then return false;
else if URL_CONFIG.metering_archive_after_days;
/* go n days back to create a free window */
iFreePeriod = cms.system.time('U') - (URL_CONFIG.metering_archive_after_days * 86400);
/* asset is free if its start time falls within the n day window */
if cms.asset.starttime('U') >= iFreePeriod then return false;
end;
/* Check if the asset is of a type that has subscription services enabled */
if !subs_assetTypeService() then return false;
end;
/* there are currently two custom properties on assets to bypass subscription, these will be replaced in the future with a software setting */
if this.asset.custom.metering_bypass | strbool ||
this.asset.custom.subscription_bypass | strbool;
return false;
end;
/** all exceptions passed */
return true;
end;
Nebraska spring football has likely come to a halt for the next three weeks as the Big Ten announced on Friday that all "organized team activities" — including workouts and practices will be stopped until at least April 6 as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," the league announced. "The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."
The league had already canceled all competitions — plus all on-and-off recruiting — for the rest of the year. The Big Ten tournament was canceled, too, on Thursday. The NCAA has canceled all of its championships for the rest of the year, as well.
NU had planned on practicing again this week — and several times next week — before heading on spring break the week of March 23. The Huskers were then to return the week of March 30 and resume practice until the April 18 spring game.
All of those practices between now and April 6 have presumably been postponed, although, in theory, players could conduct their own unorganized workouts.
