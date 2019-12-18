Sevion Morrison

Edison's Sevion Morrison (left) looks for a way around Claremore's Darius Marshall during the game at Lantow Field in Claremore, OK on 9/20/19.

 Brett Rojo/Tulsa World

Although Sevion Morrison had been solidly committed to Nebraska for four months, he was still a little nervous before early Wednesday morning.

"We had to send out the papers at 7:01, so I woke up at 6:40 and I was just doing push-ups all the way until 7:01," said Morrison, who usually isn't doing push-ups that early in the morning, "It was crazy this morning."

Morrison, who is Edison's career rushing leader. has studied Nebraska's history of running backs. So, he appreciated a message from the Cornhuskers' No. 2 career rushing leader after he signed.

"Ameer Abdullah tweeted me this morning, that was cool," Morrison said.

Morrison's only official visit was to Nebraska. He likes head coach Scott Frost's track record on how he uses running backs.

"Coach Frost is a phenomenal man," Morrison said. "Nebraska was my first offer so I felt some type of loyalty."

"It's crazy knowing I'm in this position, it's real now. I got the playbook this morning so they told me to be ready to go as soon as I get there."

