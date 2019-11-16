Wan'Dale Robinson

Nebraska running back/receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will miss Saturday's game against Wisconsin. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska running back/receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will not play in Saturday's game against Wisconsin.

The true freshman from Frankfort, Kentucky did not suit up in pads, instead wearing his jersey over a hooded sweatshirt in warmups. 

Earlier this week, Husker coaches said Robinson would be a game-time decision. "He's got a good chance to play, but we're going to have to wait and see," Scott Frost said Thursday. 

Robinson has been one of Nebraska's most valuable players with 326 rushing yards, 453 receiving yards and 236 return yards. He ranks second nationally among freshman with 112.8 all-purpose yards per game.

He was named a finalist Thursday for the Paul Hornung Award, which goes to the nation's most versatile player.

In other injury news, senior defensive tackle Darrion Daniels is also out for Saturday's game and not in uniform. Daniels left late in the loss to Purdue and had missed most of the Indiana game. Another defensive lineman, Carlos Davis, is also out for Saturday's game. In their absence, NU will likely use Damion Daniels, Darrion's younger brother, in the nose slot. 

Quarterback Luke McCaffrey — who missed the Purdue game with a knee injury — has returned for Wisconsin. He warmed up wearing a left knee brace, like Adrian Martinez.

Photos: Nebraska faces Wisconsin

1 of 4

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin football history

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription