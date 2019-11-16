Nebraska running back/receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will not play in Saturday's game against Wisconsin.
The true freshman from Frankfort, Kentucky did not suit up in pads, instead wearing his jersey over a hooded sweatshirt in warmups.
Earlier this week, Husker coaches said Robinson would be a game-time decision. "He's got a good chance to play, but we're going to have to wait and see," Scott Frost said Thursday.
Robinson has been one of Nebraska's most valuable players with 326 rushing yards, 453 receiving yards and 236 return yards. He ranks second nationally among freshman with 112.8 all-purpose yards per game.
He was named a finalist Thursday for the Paul Hornung Award, which goes to the nation's most versatile player.
In other injury news, senior defensive tackle Darrion Daniels is also out for Saturday's game and not in uniform. Daniels left late in the loss to Purdue and had missed most of the Indiana game. Another defensive lineman, Carlos Davis, is also out for Saturday's game. In their absence, NU will likely use Damion Daniels, Darrion's younger brother, in the nose slot.
Quarterback Luke McCaffrey — who missed the Purdue game with a knee injury — has returned for Wisconsin. He warmed up wearing a left knee brace, like Adrian Martinez.
George Ivanov sells Runzas before the start of the game. Ivanov has been selling Runzas at the stadium fore two years. Ivanov said the key to selling Runzas in a noisy stadium is yelling.
A fan walks up the ramp at Memorial Stadium before the start of the game.
Paul "Jake" Jacobsen, right, and his son Brody Jacobsen have their pictures taken in giant helmets before the start of the game.
Dillon Burgess, a UNL waits in line to have his student ID matched against his tickets while dressed as a piece of corn for the game.
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin football history
1901
Wisconsin 18, Nebraska 0
The game was scoreless until four minutes remained in the first half, when the Badgers plunged into the end zone. By the second half, Wisconsin wore down an overmatched Nebraska team.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1965
No. 2 Nebraska 37, Wisconsin 0
Sugar Bowl scouts were on hand to see the then-undefeated Huskers wallop Wisconsin. The Huskers amassed 283 rushing yards and 98 passing yards to hand the Badgers their worst loss since 1947 and their first loss to a Big Eight school in 13 meetings. "I don’t think we’ve played our best game yet. We are capable of better ball,” Frank Solich said after the game. NU finished
that regular season undefeated, but it lost to Alabama in the Orange Bowl.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1966
No. 7 Nebraska 31, Wisconsin 3
The Huskers extended their regular-season winning streak to 14 games. The Blackshirts recovered three fumbles, intercepted four passes, blocked a punt and scored two touchdowns in the rout. Quarterback Bob Churchich became NU's all-time most productive passer, bringing his career totals to 150 completions for 2,149 yards.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1973
No. 2 Nebraska 20, Wisconsin 16
The Badgers nearly pulled one of the greatest upsets in college football history. The 30-point underdogs forced NU to come from behind twice and "clutch desperately to a 20-16 victory in the waning seconds." Tom Osborne was grateful again. Monte Kiffin gave a sheepish grin and let out a long "whew." Daryl White said, "We can play 100 percent better than this." And Rich Sanger said, "we stunk up the place." The Huskers, trailing 10-7 and 16-14 in the final eight minutes, put together drives of 80 and 83 yards to clinch the victory and move their 1973 record to 3-0.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1974
Wisconsin 21, No. 4 Nebraska 20
Wisconsin pulled one of the biggest upsets a Nebraska opponent has ever accomplished. The Badgers, just four years removed from snapping a 23-game losing streak, threw a 77-yard touchdown with 3:29 remaining to win. Injuries doomed NU. Quarterback Dave Humm left with a hip injury and never returned. Neither did Tom Pate. I-back John O'Leary had a cracked jaw and several broken teeth, Bob Martin sprained his ankle and fullback Tony Davis had a swollen knee. The loss ended the Huskers' 13-game winning streak over Big Ten foes that stretched back to 1962.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Wisconsin 48, Nebraska 17
Midway through the fourth quarter, the outcome beyond doubt, the Wisconsin student section at Camp Randall Stadium started a three-word chant, apt for Nebraska football’s first night in a new league. “Big Ten Football.” Clap, clap, clap, clap, clap. “Big Ten Football.” Simple. Blunt. And revealing to a national, prime time TV audience.
2012
Nebraska 30, Wisconsin 27
After the Huskers spotted No. 23 Wisconsin a 17-point third quarter lead, they openly talked of replicating their school-record comeback over Ohio State in 2011. There, NU trailed 27-6 and won 34-27. Here, the Badgers’ cushion was 27-10. “We knew we had done it before,” quarterback Taylor Martinez said. “And we could do it again. Pretty much everyone was chattering about it.”
2012 Big Ten title
Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 31
The Huskers' defense gave up 640 total yards — including a school-record 539 on the ground — to a third-string quarterback leading a Wisconsin offense ranked 84th nationally. The Badgers led 42-10 at halftime and gained 10.7 yards per play, their running backs acting like hot knives through Blackshirt butter.
2012 Big Ten title
Husker quarterback Taylor Martinez had moments of brilliance — a 76-yard touchdown scramble-and-weave that could be his finest run — and three costly turnovers in the 2012 Big Ten championship.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Wisconsin 59, Nebraska 24
Good. Bad. Worse. Ugly. Insulting. At rock bottom of Nebraska’s loss at Wisconsin, a snow-glittering dance party broke out in front of a football team beaten into historic submission by the Badgers and one Melvin Gordon. The home team vacated its sideline and ran toward the student section to strut and scream during the “Jump Around” rap song. Camp Randall Stadium shook and hummed.
2014
Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon ran for a then-FBS record 408 yards — plus four touchdowns — by the end of the third quarter in 2014.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 21
After Nebraska’s loss to Wisconsin — in which the Badgers hit the winning field goal with four seconds left, sending a delirious, hopeful Memorial Stadium crowd home in silence — NU coach Mike Riley conceded he’d never quite weathered a season where a team lost four games by 11 points, all in the final 20 seconds or in overtime. And Husker fans haven’t really either.
2015
Wisconsin kicker Rafael
Gaglianone got a second chance at the win in 2015 — this time a 46-yarder. And he made it by a few feet inside the right goalpost.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 17, OT
Nebraska receiver Stanley Morgan couldn't grab Tommy Armstrong's overtime heave and the Huskers fell short. “Everything I know about our team is confirmed, which is they continue to fight,” NU coach Mike Riley said.
2016
Nebraska safety Nate Gerry had two interceptions in the fourth quarter of the Huskers' overtime loss in 2016.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Wisconsin 38, Nebraska 17
Jonathan Taylor and Wisconsin saved their final, most demoralizing work for their final three touchdown drives, all of which came after Nebraska tied the game at 17 with safety Aaron Williams’ pick-six. Out of 30 plays, Wisconsin ran the ball 28 times for 177 yards. Badger backs broke Husker arm tackles and waited for big holes to open wide. Nothing fancy. Just fierce.
2017
JD Spielman had this potential touchdown catch broken up, but finished with six receptions for 79 yards in the 2017 loss.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Wisconsin 41, Nebraska 24
For the sixth-straight game and the fifth-straight year, Wisconsin is still the hammer. Nebraska is still the nail. “It still hurts a lot,” said captain and outside linebacker Luke Gifford, a fifth-year senior who never beat the Badgers. “I know this is one I really wanted.”
2018
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman had nine receptions for a school-record 209 yards in the 2018 loss to Wisconsin.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
