LINCOLN — Let’s talk, for a moment, about perseverance in college sports.
It’s not a particularly popular thing to discuss or even, sometimes, applaud. Playing — and succeeding — at multiple schools is increasingly the norm, and the more it becomes that way, the less prone we could be to acknowledging those who stick it out at one school. There are many good reasons to transfer, after all, and coaches come and go all the time. Why can’t teenagers change their mind?
But, now that they’ve been picked in the NFL draft, it’s fair to spend a minute appreciating just how true Carlos and Khalil Davis stayed to their Husker commitment.
The coaching staff that recruited them was fired before they ever arrived. They then played for two head coaches, three defensive coordinators and four position coaches in five years. Just one of those NU teams had a winning record. They excelled in two sports on campus, often juggling track practice around their football weightlifting schedule. And they graduated before their senior football seasons even began.
“We reflected on some of the hard times we had to go through to get to this point,” Khalil said last week. “I would say it was very difficult, but I’ve learned a lot. I wouldn’t change it for anything, those five years at Nebraska. My biggest takeaway is nothing’s ever going to come easy. You have to work for it.”
Once a guy is picked in the NFL draft, it’s proof positive they had the talent to play at a lot of schools. What program can’t use a pro? So, over the years, yes, absolutely, the Davis twins could have left and played at another school. It likely crossed their minds, especially in 2017, under Bob Diaco, when the season fell apart.
Their mom, Tracy, wouldn’t have it.
“I’d tell the boys, ‘You’re there because of the school,’” Tracy said last September for a profile I wrote on the twins. “Every program goes through coaching changes. You need to stay focused, stay the course and stay there because of the school. To me it’s not about sports. It’s about the education. They’d ponder it. And we’d tell them, ‘Go out there and prove yourself.’ There are a lot of people on losing teams, but the NFL still noticed them because they were good.”
Mom was right, NFL teams did notice. Nebraska’s consistent losing — and constant change — probably knocked the Davis twins down the draft board a little bit, but understand, it’s so hard to get picked. There were former five-star recruits (Donovan Peoples-Jones) and All-Big Ten players (Kenny Willekes) being taken in the sixth and seventh rounds. The NFL is so stuffed with specialized talent that “tools” and “traits” for narrowly defined roles can trump four-year production. That’s part of how Stanley Morgan got snubbed last year, I think.
Lamar Jackson noticed Morgan’s fate in 2019 and used it as a wake-up call for his own play. Jackson had a strong senior year. He then ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. You knew it was a concern when Jackson ran the 40 again at NU’s pro day. If your first set of 40s was what you wanted, you don’t bother with the second set.
Jackson played for two head coaches, three defensive coordinators and three position coaches. I’m not sure how much Jackson listened to the first one, and the second one, a better recruiter than developer, was here for all of 10 months. The third one, Travis Fisher, he got through. If Jackson had Fisher for four years, Saturday likely has a happier ending.
Invariably, NU having “only two” selections on Saturday, after a goose egg in 2019 and single servings in 2017 and 2018, will be shaped as some referendum on a former head coach or a current head coach, the amount of talent in the cupboard, the length of the rebuild, you name it. I think it’s mostly a commentary on the value of continuity. For five seasons — 2014 through 2018 — the messages, along with the coaches delivering them, were constantly changing. All good guys, in their own ways, but that’s the thing — they all had their own ways. And their own recruiting connections. And their own set of preferences and biases.
When the revolving door came for the roster — the 2014, 2017 and 2018 classes shed players rapidly — it was a recipe for losing at the little things. Which, Nebraska has. Nine losses, over the last two seasons, by seven or fewer points.
The Huskers’ coaching staff has continuity now. Scott Frost won’t tweak it much and, if he does, the changes will stay in a wheelhouse he and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander like. Given the sheer amount of change NU experienced over five seasons — which now includes this nasty, society-altering virus — stability is key.
After all, NU had just one winning season with the Davis twins. Can you imagine the Huskers’ record if they had transferred?
Big Ten has strong performance in NFL draft
The Big Ten finished with 48 draft picks. Very, very impressive. Michigan and Ohio State tied with 10, while Minnesota, Penn State and Iowa had five each. The Gophers already had a recruiting class ranked in the nation’s top 10 before the draft. Five picks sure won’t hurt their cause. Michigan had 15 NFL draft picks in the last two classes, which gives a little shape to that 56-10 beatdown Nebraska suffered in Ann Arbor two years ago.
Meanwhile, at Iowa, its development program is about to get a little bit of a test.
The Hawkeyes had nine players picked over the last two drafts. That’s the highest two-year combination for Iowa since the 2011-12 drafts, when 12 Hawkeyes were picked.
Here’s what happened for Iowa after the 2012 draft: 4-8, 8-5 and 7-6. That lull mirrored the 7-5, 6-7, 6-6 Iowa had in the mid-2000s after 10-win seasons in 2002, 2003 and 2004.
Since 2015, Iowa has been on its best run of the Ferentz era. Forty-seven wins in five years. Top 25 in attendance each year. And, of course, the draft picks — three of them in the first round.
Call it hunch, but Iowa may not be able to reproduce talent so easily. Don’t underestimate the loss of quarterback Nate Stanley, a smart, low-maintenance, do-everything-right guy who didn’t miss a start in three years. He helped hide an extremely mediocre (except against Nebraska) rush offense for the last three years.
Huskers' 2021 class ranked 12th in Big Ten
According to both Rivals and the 247Sports composite service on Sunday afternoon, Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class ranked 40th nationally and 12th in the Big Ten. The Huskers have one of the highest per-recruit ratings, but they have the second-fewest commits in the league (ahead of Illinois, which has one).
Minnesota has 13. Iowa has 11. Wisconsin has 10.
NU finished strong in the 2019 and 2020 class, especially with players who took official visits. The coronavirus knocked out the Huskers’ big spring game recruiting tentpole, as the NCAA has a recruiting dead period installed until May 31. The Huskers could really use a June/July period for official visits. What will the NCAA allow?
Coronavirus not yet forcing pay cuts at NU
Multiple college coaches around the country are taking pay cuts — usually in the form of a short furlough — to help their respective athletic departments and universities. Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck is one of them. So is Boise State’s Bryan Harsin. At Louisville, 45 staff members have been furloughed and coaches had their salaries reduced by 10%.
Nebraska has no such plans right now. That could change, but the financial health of NU’s athletic department — which takes zero student fees or money from the academic side of the university — plays a factor in salaries being protected.
Scott Frost makes $5 million. Fred Hoiberg made $2.5 million in Year 1 and will make $4 million in Year 2, which includes a $1 million stay bonus paid July 2, 2020. Their respective assistants are paid competitively, as well.
“While UNL has suffered losses, we are currently able to manage them and are not planning to implement furloughs or across the board pay reductions,” an NU spokeswoman said. “Going forward, we reserve all options to address whatever financial challenges may continue to arise.”
Something worth watching going forward.
