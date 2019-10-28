...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:45 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 26.0 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Nebraska athlete Miles Jones is headed for the transfer portal.
Nebraska wide receiver Miles Jones is expected to enter the NCAA's transfer portal, an NU spokesman confirmed Monday.
Jones, a redshirt freshman, has appeared in four games this season. He redshirted last year when his 2018 campaign was cut short by an unspecified injury after playing in one game.
Jones had one catch and one carry in the 2018 win over Bethune-Cookman. He couldn't make a dent on the depth chart at either running back or receiver. Both positions are starved for production, and the Huskers have sometimes turned to a single true freshman, Wan'Dale Robinson, to set the pace at both spots.
The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Jones was part of a large 2018 recruiting class that continues to disintegrate.
Should he transfer, he'd be the ninth scholarship signee from the class to leave or be indefinitely suspended. That includes running back Maurice Washington — currently removed from the team for unspecified rules violations — and Will Jackson, a junior college cornerback who spent a couple months in NU's program in 2018 before leaving.
