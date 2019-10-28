Miles Jones

Nebraska athlete Miles Jones is headed for the transfer portal. 

Nebraska wide receiver Miles Jones is expected to enter the NCAA's transfer portal, an NU spokesman confirmed Monday. 

Jones, a redshirt freshman, has appeared in four games this season. He redshirted last year when his 2018 campaign was cut short by an unspecified injury after playing in one game. 

Jones had one catch and one carry in the 2018 win over Bethune-Cookman. He couldn't make a dent on the depth chart at either running back or receiver. Both positions are starved for production, and the Huskers have sometimes turned to a single true freshman, Wan'Dale Robinson, to set the pace at both spots. 

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Jones was part of a large 2018 recruiting class that continues to disintegrate.

Should he transfer, he'd be the ninth scholarship signee from the class to leave or be indefinitely suspended. That includes running back Maurice Washington — currently removed from the team for unspecified rules violations — and Will Jackson, a junior college cornerback who spent a couple months in NU's program in 2018 before leaving. 

