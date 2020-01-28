LINCOLN — Nebraska running back Jaylin Bradley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed to The World-Herald on Tuesday.
He was a member of NU’s 2017 recruiting class after a record-breaking career at Bellevue West, where he ran for 2,915 yards and 50 touchdowns in his senior season. He also had 496 rushing yards in one game for the Thunderbirds.
But his three-year Husker career was less productive with just 26 carries for 101 yards. Most of that came in 2017, his freshman year under former coach Mike Riley. Bradley redshirted in 2018, then served as a deep reserve in 2019, getting two carries for 8 yards in the Maryland game.
His departure leaves Nebraska with five scholarship running backs: senior Dedrick Mills and freshmen Rahmir Johnson, Ronald Thompkins, Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison.
Mills rushed for 745 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Johnson, while retaining his redshirt, rushed for 64 yards and one touchdown. Thompkins rehabbed from another knee surgery last season after undergoing several before arriving at NU. Scott and Morrison will arrive in May.
Bradley becomes the second running back to depart from the program this month. Maurice Washington was formally kicked off the team Jan. 3 after a long removal that started midway through the 2019 season.
Seems like NU football is having a lot of transfers!
Mostly guys down the depth chart looking for a place they can get playing time. Good luck to them
Agreed. I wish him well. I see him best at an NDSU, SDSU, USD or Northern Iowa type of school.
I'm pretty sad about this one being a NE native. I really thought that he would play this year. He showed pretty well in the spring game and when he did play last season, he he averaged 4 yards per carry. I just think he should have been given a better chance. I think we let one go that really should have been playing.
Seems to me that if you are not a recruit of Frosty the Snowjob Man or a walk-on, they point the way to the portal for you. Wonder what Xavier Watts thinks about this development.
Players transfer at every program. This is not unique to Nebraska or Scott Frost. The young man wants to play. For whatever reason the playing time isn't there for him at Nebraska so he is moving on? I don't think there's anything more than that Larry? I don't understand your issue here? Enlighten me with your infinite wisdom of all that is Nebraska(including what is going on in Jaylin Bradley's head)!
Mike your psychiatrist called. Something about you missing your scheduled appointments.
What a surprise...a snarky comment! I think you are the one that needs professional help Larry! Are you depressed? You kinda sound depressed!
I hate to see Jaylin leave, but wish him well. I believe he'll still be an all star for someone, such as Danny Woodhead was. I don't care for this pass happy offense with an indecisive quarterback. I prefer the option and power football, but this staff doesn't believe in running backs that have any strength or power.
