Student athletes field countless questions about their sport of choice for the press. Yet outside their athletic fame, they’re just people, too.
We’ve written a list of questions to shake up the students’ interview routines and allow our readers to know each player a little more personally.
This week, we interviewed Husker defensive linemen Casey Rogers.
Q: What is your go-to procrastination method?
A: “Just talk to Darrion (Daniels, his roommate). If I’m at home just go over and see what’s up with him. Watch T.V., watch film, doing everything but the homework.”
Q: What crazy Nebraska weather have you weathered?
A: “It can’t be snow because where I’m from I’m so used to snow. I wasn’t here but my girlfriend was this summer. There was a bunch of tornadoes in south Lincoln. I was getting all the notifications. I live on the North side so I was just like, ‘OK.’ ”
Q: What’s the last thing that made you laugh?
A: “Probably Carlos or Khalil (Davis) and something they said or did. They can always get me to laugh.”
Q: What meal can you cook best?
A: “Teriyaki steak from the training table.”
Q: If someone made a meme of you, what would it be?
A: “Probably like someone with a very confused face like, “What.’”
Q: What’s the best prank you’ve ever pulled?
A: “Alright. Mitch Balenger was flying back from Maryland right after a break and his phone wasn’t working. So he asked me to get him an Uber. It was Bryce Benhart, Darrion and I. We Ubered him to some random field in the middle of nowhere. And when he’s in an Uber he just looks down at his phone the whole time so he didn’t even notice. We pre-called the Uber driver and just said, ‘Alright when you get here just let him out.’ And he did. And I swear to god he was just sitting on the side of the road looking around like, ‘Where am I?’ ”
Q: What habit do you want to break?
A: “I always play with my mustache with my tongue. It’s so annoying. People will just take videos of me and I’ll just be like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I’ll be in videos all the time. Somebody will get an award at practice and I’ll just be licking my mustache.”
Q: What’s the weirdest thing someone has said to you on social media?
A: “Someone called me a giraffe one time. Back in high school someone tweeted about a lacrosse game, ‘Rogers looks like a giraffe out there.’ I didn’t know how to take that. Either I’m tall or I can’t walk or something. I don’t even know. I can’t run?”
Q: What was the last gift you gave?
A: “It was a hat to my father this weekend. If I’m not going to wear something they give me here, I’m not going to give it to everyone. It’s against the rules. But I like to give it to my dad.”
Q: What’s something your 10-year-old self would be surprised to know about you now?
A: “That I’m 300 pounds. And that I have facial hair. And that I live in Nebraska.”
