After a 38-31 loss to Indiana, Nebraska coach Scott Frost — who spent much of his postgame chat critiquing the attitude and performance of his players — defended the work of his assistant coaches in his Monday press conference.
"The coaches are working their tails off," Frost said when asked how his coaches are doing in the midst of a 4-4 season. "I think there's still some details that need to get ironed out, whether that's a coaching issue or players not doing what they're telling them. But, again, if the players aren't doing what we're telling them, it's the coaches' responsibility at the end of the day to get it done. I believe in my guys.
"Any time you lose a game or two, like we have, people start questioning everything. I don't question my coaches. They know what they're doing. ... We need to be better, I need to be better and the team needs to be better. We're all in this together."
After posting an undefeated season at Central Florida in 2017, Frost brought all of his assistants to NU. It was a rare move in college football. Coaches typically will bring the majority of their assistants but fill a few slots with coaches outside the program for various reasons.
Since then, one coach — Mike Dawson — has left for the NFL. He was replaced by Tony Tuioti.
Prior to Frost's arrival, constant turnover in the coaching staff — head coaches, coordinators, position coaches — was a significant issue. The NU safeties, for example, had six coaches in five seasons.
"Continuity's certainly going to help," Frost said. The loss to Indiana "boiled down to guys caring enough and being conscientious and focused enough to not 'kind of' do their job but get their job done."
Frost said NU was "absolutely terrible" on third down, and it cost the team the game. Missing details, Frost said "falls on me, falls on the coaches."
The second-year Husker coach was particularly bullish on defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, "who is one of the smartest coaches I've been around."
"Every kid in our program adores Coach Chinander," Frost said.
More quick hits from the press conference:
» None of Nebraska's quarterbacks talked Monday. It's a full-blown question as to which NU signal caller will play Saturday, although the Huskers intend to preserve Luke McCaffrey's redshirt. McCaffrey has two games left.
» Frost said the Huskers aren't mastering the little details on either side of the ball.
"I don't think there's any doubt our players are playing harder right now than they did a year ago or however far you want to look back," Frost said. "What's missing is the attention to detail to do their job and get it done."
» The players at Monday's press conference seemed tired. Yet each of them stressed they needed to work even harder at making their game perfect.
Junior offensive lineman Matt Farniok said the team needs to put in 100 percent at every practice and get their job done at every game no matter how they felt.
"You can't ever relax. You can't ever take a play off," Farniok said.
He also placed the blame for the Huskers' 4-4 season on the team's lack of focus.
"We just shot ourselves in the foot when we needed it most," Farnoik said. "We lacked the focus to get it done. I think people are finally kind of understanding how and why we need to be so intent and focused on what we do."
Senior defensive tackle Darrion Daniels was more focused on Frost's idea of fixing small habits to save the team's season.
"We started out strong at the beginning of the season, but as time went on one little thing that was ignored became a habit and it trickled down to be contagious," Daniels said.
Those "little details" included stepping on the right foot instead of the left, making the right calls and doing the correct hand signals when they change calls.
» Freshman receiver/running back Wan'Dale Robinson bit back a lopsided smile when asked the team's response to more Husker culture talks. He said they're not done talking about it yet.
Robinson also said not everyone was all the way bought in the last game. He was confident about the future though.
"I think we're going to get the point, especially at the end of the season, everybody's going to buy in," Robinson said. "You're going to see a much different and driven Husker team the rest of the year."
Daniels was optimistic, too.
"What the coaches have done a great job of is finding the issues. Now the next step is solving the problem," Daniels said. "And today at practice we took a nice step at fixing some of those issues."
Daniels also said the younger players speaking out after Saturday's loss was a huge reminder to him as a senior and something he thinks all of the seniors should be doing.
"To see somebody younger trying to keep older guys to a standard, I think that's phenomenal. It motivates me to do more and say more," Daniels said.
Robinson said he was empowered to speak up because he knew he and the other freshmen were going to be part of the change to Husker football. He said he knew he had important things to say and it was okay if it made some people uncomfortable.
Daniels said he still hoped for a bowl game for the underclassmen's sake.
"Putting us in the bowl game gives us more time with the younger guys to give them a foundation and show them the way a team is supposed to operate," Daniels said.
Farniok said he wants to play in a bowl game to keep the team playing together as long as possible.
"When the seniors are gone, the team's going to be different," Farniok said. "We want want to spend as much time and play together as long as we can because there are some great guys there and they've been working their tail off."
