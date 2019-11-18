LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Scott Frost wanted Monday’s press conference to be about where his team’s focus is — on this week's road game against Maryland.
But, as NU is in the midst of a four-game losing streak and needing to win out to make a bowl, Frost fielded more questions about his and the program's long-term future.
Frost said both teams will be looking for a win Saturday after a similarly rough season.
The coach also complimented Adrian Martinez and Dedrick Mills for their improved performances in a 37-21 loss to Wisconsin. Mills ran for a career-high 188 yards while Martinez accounted for two touchdowns.
"I thought Adrian looked more like the Adrian we all expected Saturday," Frost said. "I thought he ran with a purpose, made some really good throws."
Frost said the quarterback and receivers have improved over the course of the season through adjustments to timing and receiver routes.
Martinez said Mills played his best game to date Saturday, because he's beginning to better understand the offense's schemes.
For this season, Frost is focusing on improving teamwork and the details of the game.
"We just gotta put it all together as a team," Frost said. "Right now it seems when we play well in one phase, the other two aren't as good, and vice versa."
Offensive tackle Matt Farniok echoed Frost, saying that pushing through one more play or one more step during games would make all the difference.
Frost seemed optimistic about the potential of some of the younger players, mentioning Martinez, Jack Stoll and Farniok.
"A lot of those guys are young, though,” Frost said. “We'll be in a better place when those guys are senior leaders in charge and setting the standard.”
Frost said he hopes the rest of the team acts as good teammates by doing their job to the best of their ability everyday. Slowly, that attitude could shift the team's culture.
"You don't need a whole team of leaders, you just need a team of good teammates and several good leaders," Frost said.
Quick hits
» Martinez said he’s removed Twitter from his phone because he no longer wants to read the praise and blame he and teammates receive from fans and media. Martinez still has Instagram and Snapchat on his phone.
» This season's team seems to be getting tired. Frost said Mills is still sore from the Wisconsin game. Frost said Mills got worn down during the game, but hopefully will be able to carry for longer with more practice.
» Frost was also surprised to see Carlos Davis on the bench Saturday. Frost said Davis had been nursing his ankle during the week, but still practiced some, before coming to coaches Saturday morning and telling them he couldn't play.
» JoJo Domann replaced the now-dismissed Tyrin Ferguson on the depth chart at outside linebacker. Ferguson was removed from the team Friday. He has actively been pursuing a career in real estate.
