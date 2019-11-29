Nebraska running back/receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who has missed the last two games with an undisclosed leg injury, was warming up Friday in preparation for the game against Iowa.
Coach Scott Frost hinted on Wednesday that some players who'd been injured in recent weeks may be healthy enough to play against the Hawkeyes.
Robinson, a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award for the nation's most veratile player, has amassed 1,015 all-purpose yards this season.
» No matter what happens Friday afternoon, Frost will finish his first two seasons at Nebraska with one of the worst winning percentages in school history.
There have been 21 head coaches who have been with Nebraska for at least two seasons. Frost has a record of 9-14 through two years, a .391 winning percentage. That ranks 18th, only above Bernie Masterson (1946-47), Adolph Lewandowski (1943-44) and Bill Jennings (1957-58).
Fred Dawson tops the list, with a 14-2 record in the 1921 and 1922 seasons. Bob Devaney is second at 19-3, Frank Solich is third at 21-5, the most wins through two years. Tom Osborne is tied for fourth with a .750 winning percentage.
