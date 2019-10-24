...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.2 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.2 FEET THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON.
&&
FOOTBALL
Husker practice report: Scott Frost pretty sure which QB will face Indiana — but he isn't saying
LINCOLN — Scott Frost has a good idea of what Nebraska will do at quarterback Saturday but won't tip his hand. There will be a committee at running back. The kicker situation is under wraps too.
What Frost was willing to say Thursday is this: The Huskers will run their same offense regardless of personnel.
"We're going to score points," Frost said. "That needs to be the expectation and we're not going to change our identity. The identity that our kids know works when we do things the right way. We just gotta keep working and keep getting better. But the kids know who we are and what we're all about and we'll go out and do the best we can."
The coach declined to say who would be the starting quarterback Saturday but implied it would not be a game-time decision. All quarterbacks took reps in at least a limited capacity this week.
"That group's getting pretty thin," Frost said. "But I think the guys that are going to get a chance to play are really excited about it. I'm not sure who it's going to be and when in the game it's going to be yet, but I know guys that try to take advantage of their opportunities."
Frost also wouldn't commit to a kicker this weekend, even as last year's starter, Barret Pickering, returned to action in limited duty this week and made an appearance on the depth chart at No. 2 behind Lane McCallum. Pickering has been out all season with a lower-body injury.
"We'll see who we have at kicker," Frost said. "That's been a roll of the dice every week."
Extra prep time
The effects of the bye week have carried over into the rest of the practice week. Frost said he sees a team that is rested and recovered physically and mentally.
"We're going to do everything we can to make sure the technique's right and the guys are dialed in to what we want to do," Frost said.
The key, Frost said, is carrying over the fixes and improvements from the bye week into Saturday's game against Indiana.
It's 'like what we do'
Frost watches Indiana’s offense and sees something familiar.
His own schemes.
“It looks a lot like what we do,” Frost said. “Watching them, I could call most of the things I see and our kids could go out and run it. I give a ton of credit to them. I think what they do on offense is smart, and I think they scheme well.”
IU features one of the most dangerous passing games the Huskers’ defense will face, Frost said. The Hoosiers rank second in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (307.3) and third in completion rate (70.1). Both of Indiana’s quarterbacks — Michael Penix and Peyton Ramsey — can throw the ball well, Frost said.
“The defense has to be ready to play well,” Frost said.
IU’s defense, Frost said, has active linebackers and good cornerbacks who play “good press quarters and man free” coverages. Both types tend to be aggressive.
“They go against an offense very similar to ours, you can tell, so some of the issues we’d normally try to exploit are accounted for and thought about,” Frost said. “They’re going to make us earn it.”
Quick hits
» True freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey can run the entire offense if needed, Frost said. He worked harder to learn the system than anyone Frost has been around. McCaffrey can still appear in three more games and preserve his redshirt season.
"He knows everything that we do," Frost said. "Sometimes he looks like a stud out here and sometimes he looks like a freshman. He'll continue to get more and more consistent as we go along. But from a knowledge standpoint, he's up to speed and right there where the top two guys are."
From 1900 to the 1940s, various corn images appeared on athletic publications, cheerleader outfits and fan material. By the late '30s and early '40s, the corn images started to take on a human appearance. A character with a head of corn dates back to the Corn Cobs men's spirit group mascot around 1942. This figure appeared throughout the next couple of decades, but apparently had no official name. Unofficial names for the cornhead figure included Corn Cob Man, Johnnie Husker and Old Man Cornhusker.
"Johnnie Husker" mascot on display at Bob's Gridiron Grille in Lincoln, Neb.
This character resembled the first cornhead guy, but this time looked more like a full ear of corn. Mr. Cornhead also sometimes sported a Bob Devaney-influenced cowboy hat. It was not uncommon to see multiple Mr. Cornheads roaming the sidelines during the games.
In 1962, the Corn Cobs introduced a new figure to replace the cornhead guy. The nine-foot straw-hatted giant was called Husky the Husker. The mascot's tenure, however, was short-lived, due in large part to the arrival of new coach Bob Devaney in 1962.
Coach Devaney is said to have been unimpressed with the Husky Husker character. A new image was needed. By 1963, as a nod to Devaney's previous job with the Wyoming Cowboys, red cowboy hats with the letter 'N' were made available for fans through free hat promotions. Likewise, a new generation of mascots would emerge also wearing cowboy hats.
Created by Bill Goggins, this character first appeared in the November 7, 1964 issue of Nebraska Farmer magazine. Initially called Mr. Big Red, the character later became known as Harry Husker. The character eventually became a sideline mascot in the early '70s, but after 1973, Harry vanished and Herbie Husker appeared.
"Harry Husker" mascot on display at Bob's Gridiron Grille in Lincoln, Neb.
A lady counterpart to Harry Husker appeared on a mug in 1965 that was given to parents by the Athletic Department. A Harry Husker mug was given to the fathers, and a Harriet Husker was given to the mothers.
"Harriet Husker" mascot on display at Bob's Gridiron Grille in Lincoln, Neb.
The most enduring of all Husker mascots first appeared in 1974. New coach Tom Osborne had taken over the year before, and it seemed time for another image change. Sports Information Director Don Bryant commissioned for the creation of a new mascot after seeing a cartoon by artist Dirk West of Lubbock, Texas, depicting a Nebraska farmer in overalls. Shortly thereafter, Herbie Husker was adopted as the official team symbol.
"Herbie Husker" mascot on display at Bob's Gridiron Grille in Lincoln, Neb.
This character first appeared in the fall of 1993. Born of the vision of Associate Athletic Director Barbara Hibner, Lil' Red is known for his many antics. He dances, he stands on his head, and he can even make his head disappear. The mascot is an eight-foot tall figure inflated by a small battery-powered fan, worn by the human operator inside. Originally intended to appeal to children, Lil' Red has won national awards and rave reviews from across the country.
In early 2003, Athletic Director Steve Pederson announced that a new and improved Herbie Husker would be unveiled for the upcoming season. The new look trades in the overalls for jeans as well as leaner and more athletic body.
In 2003, to celebrate the unveiling of the University of Nebraska's new and improved Herbie Husker, the Omaha World-Herald published a chronology of long-forgotten mascots of seasons past. These are their stories.
1 of 20
The Nebraska cheerleaders, band, and mascot welcome the team back to Memorial Stadium.
MARK DAVIS/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
A visual overview of the University of Nebraska’s mascots over the years, originally published in 2003 by the Omaha World-Herald to celebrate a new and improved version of Herbie Husker.
Photos and information provided by World-Herald photographers and staff writers, NU Sports Information, and the Robert Ihrig Cornhusker Collection.
SIDNEY JABLONSKI/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
JEFF BEIERMANN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2009: A sharply-dressed Herbie Husker high-fives a fan as Nebraska took on Louisiana-Lafayette at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KENT SIEVERS/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2016: Herbie Husker takes off his hat during the Big Red Bash at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.
CHRIS MACHIAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2019: Herbie Husker also makes appearances at Nebraska basketball games. Here, he celebrates during halftime as Nebraska broke its seven-game losing streak with a 62-61 win over Minnesota.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
