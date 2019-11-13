LINCOLN — Nebraska's second-leading receiver and third-leading rusher is a game-time decision for Wisconsin, offensive coordinator Troy Walters said Wednesday.
Wan'Dale Robinson, who has helped carry Nebraska's struggling offense all year, is still recovering from an injury suffered against Purdue.
"We'll see, we'll see. He's kind of banged up and he's working to get back and we're just, we gotta play what we have," Walters said. "We'll kind of see game day, game time, what he can do. And, like I said, we're gonna put him in the best situations to be successful, so we'll just have to kind of wait and see."
Robinson has yet to miss a game this year, though he did exit early with injuries from the Minnesota and Purdue games.
The true freshman has 40 catches for 453 yards and two touchdowns this season, with 85 carries for 326 rushing yards with three scores.
Some other notes from practice Wednesday:
» Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said at no point during the Purdue game did he think about suggesting taking Adrian Martinez out. The sophomore quarterback looked rusty in his return from a knee injury, completing 22 of 39 passes for 247 yards and one interception.
Verduzco said he believes Martinez is second guessing himself, and needs to just relax and make plays.
Wisconsin comes in with one of the top pass rushes in the Big Ten, but Verduzco is counseling Martinez to not focus on the rush too much.
Walters said Nebraska will need Martinez to make plays with his legs in order to have a chance against Wisconsin.
» The Badgers rank first in the country in time of possession, meaning NU will have to be much more efficient in the way they score, Walters said.
Nebraska is expecting to have 55 to 60 offensive plays.
"Each play, we have to execute," Walters said.
