Pernell Jefferson

Husker outside linebacker Pernell Jefferson has decided to "withdraw" from the program, according to a source with direct knowledge.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A longtime Nebraska outside linebacker is no longer with the team.

Pernell Jefferson has decided to "withdraw" from the program, according to a source with direct knowledge. Jefferson is not listed among the 160 members of the 2020 squad on NU's website and would have been a redshirt senior next season. His future plans are not immediately known.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound New Orleans native was Nebraska's last signee for the 2016 class and a day-of decision after having previously been committed to Oklahoma. He was honored as the Scout Team Defensive MVP that fall but never appeared in a game in his Husker career.

Offensive lineman John Raridon is also not included on the team roster for the upcoming season. Another player who would have been a redshirt senior, he confirmed to The World-Herald earlier Friday he is retiring to pursue a career in architecture.

Jefferson's departure leaves the Huskers with eight scholarship outside linebackers. That includes lone senior JoJo Domann — a converted safety — and lone junior Caleb Tannor. Sophomore Garrett Nelson is another along with three newcomers in junior-college transfer Niko Cooper and freshmen Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson. Redshirt freshman Jamin Graham and sophomore David Alston are the others.

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

