...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS
HIGH AS 60 MPH MAY LEAD TO BRIEF PERIODS OF WHITEOUT
CONDITIONS DUE TO BLOWING SNOW.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. WIDESPREAD BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY OVERNIGHT. STRONG
WINDS COULD LEAD TO POWER OUTAGES. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS
COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
CONSIDERING CHANGING TRAVEL PLANS. IF YOU HAVE TO DRIVE, SLOW
DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING UP TO 60 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
BLOWING SNOW MAY CAUSE BRIEF PERIODS OF WHITEOUT CONDITIONS.
POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SECURE LOOSE ITEMS AND PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES.
CONSIDERING ADJUSTING TRAVEL PLANS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE.
Nebraska offensive guard John Raridon is retiring from football to focus on his academic career.
Raridon is not a part of NU’s 2020 online roster. He told The World-Herald Friday that he’s leaving the game to “pursue a career as an architect,” which is one of the more rigorous academic pursuits at the university.
“I am done playing football and will finish my last semester here as a student,” Raridon said.
Raridon, the son of former Nebraska lineman Scott Raridon, was a four-star signee in NU’s 2016 recruiting class. He was a backup interior lineman for the bulk of his career.
In addition to Raridon, outside linebacker Pernell Jefferson is also not listed on the Huskers online roster.
Seems like quite a few players, both walk-ons and scholarship guys, are heading out the door. Must be a happy place.
Larry, what percentage of the 150 rooster had left since the start of the season? Who left and why?
Raridon was a kid when he came out of high school that I thought would be a very good lineman. It never worked out, which ought to show you how difficult it is to project development and ultimate success of offensive lineman, because his high school film was pretty good. Wish the kid luck.
GBR!!!
