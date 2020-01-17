John Raridon

Nebraska offensive guard John Raridon is retiring from football to focus on his academic career.

Raridon is not a part of NU’s 2020 online roster. He told The World-Herald Friday that he’s leaving the game to “pursue a career as an architect,” which is one of the more rigorous academic pursuits at the university.

“I am done playing football and will finish my last semester here as a student,” Raridon said.

Raridon, the son of former Nebraska lineman Scott Raridon, was a four-star signee in NU’s 2016 recruiting class. He was a backup interior lineman for the bulk of his career.

In addition to Raridon, outside linebacker Pernell Jefferson is also not listed on the Huskers online roster.

