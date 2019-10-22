Young defenders to get chance soon
LINCOLN — Look for some new faces to start showing up in Nebraska’s defensive front seven.
For as much as the bye week was physically and mentally refreshing, it also allowed coaches to more closely assess players who have earned more playing time. Among those mentioned Tuesday were defensive linemen Ty Robinson and Casey Rogers along with outside linebacker Garrett Nelson.
Robinson, a true freshman and former coveted four-star recruit, has mainly been working at nose, D-line coach Tony Tuioti said. He took just as many reps as those on the top unit in the past week-plus and has been flashing strong effort and technique while limiting mistakes.
“I think Ty’s getting himself close to a point where I feel like he’s someone that we probably can take a look at, too,” Tuioti said. “Coming down the home stretch and trying to see if we can take advantage of the four-game redshirt deal that we’ve got.”
Robinson has yet to play in a college game, while Rogers, a redshirt freshman, has appeared in two. The challenge, the coach said, is to work them in to an existing six-man rotation that has been largely successful. Tuioti said he’s proud of younger players for taking advantage of an opportunity against the 1s to improve what is already a deep position group.
Outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt said Nelson continues to earn more time as well. The true freshman from Scottsbluff has played 60 total snaps through seven games, and never more than 13 in one contest. Dewitt said to count on his game total “at least doubling” against Indiana.
“With that guy, right, wrong or indifferent, he’s gonna play really hard and he’s gonna go smash somebody,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said of Nelson. “So I think he’s earned the right to get some more reps.”
Johnson ready to run
True freshman running back Rahmir Johnson has been on the bubble for a while now.
He’s been talked about for three straight weeks by coaches. How great he’s practicing. How close he is to playing. Yet, for the most part, Johnson remains on the sideline.
That may change. With Maurice Washington now off the team, Johnson’s moved up a spot on the depth chart. And with five games left, he could play in two and keep his redshirt.
“Hopefully I get the opportunity to play,” Johnson said. “It was exciting to see that I moved up a little bit.”
Johnson ran for more than 2,000 yards in high school back in New Jersey. The former four-star came into high school with hype to play as a freshman, too, after his eighth grade year. He learned back then that it’s better to just wait for your time to come, and not try to rush it.
“It’s football, you’re not gonna always play as a freshman,” Johnson said. “I know myself and if I’m not ready, I’m not ready.”
Problem, he feels like he really is ready now.
“I’ve always been ready, working hard at every day at practice,” Johnson said. “Grinding, learning what I can do best. I’m motivated for the opportunity and I’m glad I moved up a little bit. Hopefully I can show what I can do on Saturday when my time comes.”
If it does, in fact, come.
Freshmen in the mix
Many Huskers missed practice reps during the bye week as they recovered physically from the grind of the season. But there was a hidden benefit, too.
Lots of chances for younger players.
Frost indicated last week that the extra time off would afford opportunities for some Huskers normally assigned to the scout team to display their improvement in live sessions with their teammates. The word Monday was that many did exactly that.
Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle listed true freshman receivers Darien Chase and Jamie Nance among the newcomers to stand out.
“There’s a whole list of young guys that are just right on the cusp of turning the corner and being able to really contribute for us,” Bootle said.
Frost last week named defensive linemen Mosai Newsom and Robinson along with O-linemen Ethan Piper and Bryce Benhart as those who could see action in the second half of the season. But he pulled back Monday on the notion that any of them would make a big difference right away.
“We’re going to play guys when they’re ready,” Frost said. “All those young guys keep improving. One thing you learn about this league pretty quick is this is a grown man’s league. Guys have to be ready. It’s probably hard to win in this league, particularly in the trenches, with 18- and 19-year-olds. So we’re expecting help out of those guys. I think they’re really close to helping us. But they’re also first-year guys.”
‘Weird experience’ for RB
Wyatt Mazour called it “the weirdest thing,” watching a Nebraska football game on TV.
It has been years since the running back has done so, but, as he recovered from a mild concussion, he missed the trip to Minneapolis for the Huskers’ 34-7 loss to Minnesota. Mazour loves “cold” games and he loves the trip to Minnesota, too. So it stung to be home, even if he got to watch the game with his fiancée.
“First time ever since I’ve been in college,” Mazour said. “It was a weird experience, and it just added fuel to the fire.”
Mazour is now NU’s No. 2 running back with the removal of Washington from the team. He’s just behind junior Dedrick Mills, and Mazour, with eight carries for 31 yards this season, hopes to play more than just special teams on Saturday.
“Coaches have always played it by whoever has the hot hand, so I’m hoping that I get in there, and I’m feeling confident that I’ll be able to show my skills out there on the field, help the team, get the offense rolling.”
Mazour suffered more severe concussions earlier in his career, including one that kept him out for months.
“This is a mild one compared to the one I got my redshirt freshman year,” Mazour said.
Belt listed on depth chart
Redshirt freshman Brody Belt got in for a few snaps at the end of the loss to Minnesota.
“I guess you don’t want to go in in that type of situation,” Belt said Monday. “But to go in in that situation was pretty cool to gain some yards for your team.”
Belt, a 5-foot-8 running back from Millard West, said he didn’t know anything about Washington’s absence from the depth chart, but said the week will go as normal. Belt, is listed on the depth chart as a backup running back for the first time this season.The main message during the bye week from coaches, Belt said, was to focus on the basics. It felt like fall camp, he said.
“It was kinda just getting back to the basics, doing the fundamental things the right way rather than trying to do all these extraordinary things,” Belt said. “If we can’t accomplish that, we have to be able to do our normal inside zone and stuff like that.”
Belt said the team needed a week to get back on its feet after that loss in Minneapolis. After the game, he and his roommate, Adrian Martinez, deleted Twitter off their phones.
“It doesn’t surprise me because that’s how Husker fans are. They’re always expecting the greatest and it’s kinda … it’s whatever they think. It’s best to ignore it and do our own thing,” Belt said.
Blackshirt standard
Nebraska will wear its alternate Blackshirt jerseys against Indiana.
Chinander said the defense probably hasn’t earned that right. Coach Scott Frost said one of the only reasons the Huskers wearing them is that they are “running out of home games.”
The players seem much more enthused than the coaches to wear black on Saturday.
“The whole team is excited, for sure,” corner Lamar Jackson said. “Just something different, switch it up and give everybody something to look forward to at the end of the week.”
The coaches seem worried the team won’t live up to the standard of a Blackshirt.
Jackson said the goal is to make certain that it does.
“At the end of the day, we know if we put the uniforms on, we wear them with some pride and we need to wear them like we’re supposed to wear them,” Jackson said. “Prideful, with some new energy, and we need to dominate on both sides of the ball.”
Every game matters
Every loss at Nebraska appears to be a referendum of the entire program.
The loss to Minnesota shook the state and confidence in the coaching staff and this team, which at one point was projected to be a Big Ten West contender.
Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud actually likes that every game is viewed that way.
“I kind of try to make it ‘every (week) is a huge game.’ I want it to be the exact same every week in terms of importance, and in my mindset you don’t prepare differently if you’re playing — in NFL terms — a preseason game versus the Super Bowl,” Ruud said. “To me you disrespect the game if you’re not preparing the same way all the time.”
The balance is making sure that, with that preparation, undue pressure doesn’t seep onto the players.
“You want them basically to fall back on their preparation and you want their preparation to be at a certain level where they find a comfort zone in that,” Ruud said. “Football in general, I think because you have such a limited schedule, losses hurt a little bit more and wins maybe feel a little bit better.”
Feels good to be tackled
Kade Warner had one thought lying on the turf in Minneapolis after being tackled for the first time in months.
“I kinda got up and was like, ‘Oh, yeah, they still do that,’” Warner said. “It did feel weird getting tackled, because I hadn’t been tackled in forever since I had been healthy.”
Which has been months.
Warner was originally ruled out with a stress fracture, but the first practice he returned, he tweaked his hamstring. He tried to play through it, but couldn’t, and was forced to sit out a few more weeks. He retweaked it by coming back too early, he said.
“I almost got back a couple times, and it kind of strained a little bit, but I’m back now and I’m excited to be back,” Warner said.
Nebraska needs him. The offense has struggled to find receivers who can find open spaces on the field. Warner prides himself on being exactly where he needs to be for every play. That produced three catches in the loss to Minnesota.
“I think I’m ready to be back, and we only have, what, five more games? So I’m going to try and show out these final five games,” Warner said.
More good practices
Every week, it appears, a coach or player remarks that practices are going very well.
And it seems, after that happens, Nebraska lays an egg. See: Minnesota, when Frost called the Monday practice of that week the cleanest ever. Offensive coordinator Troy Walters said it was the best Wednesday practice of the year. Then 34-7 happened.
The narrative began again on Monday, with Bootle saying Monday’s practice was as good as ever.
“I think every week our main goal is to practice our best, but sometimes it doesn’t reflect that during the game,” Belt said.
Warner said the team doesn’t really pay attention to those comments about how great practice is going.
“When Coach says the best Monday, the best Tuesday, the best Wednesday ever, I think a lot of the guys don’t really, I don’t wanna say listen, but I don’t think they mind that because they know we’re gonna go out next week and practice harder, and come back the next week and practice harder,” Warner said. “It’s just for us every single week coming out with the mentality of, we gotta get better.”
Martinez working hard
Tight end Austin Allen can see in Adrian Martinez’s eyes how eager the quarterback is to return to the field after missing the Minnesota game with an undisclosed leg injury. Frost said Martinez is “working really hard” to recover and return in time for Saturday’s game against Indiana.
“It helps to have a bye week, it helps to have fall break here where he can spend a little bit more time rehabbing,” Frost said.
The coach added that it’s “hard to say” whether Martinez will play Saturday. If not, backup Noah Vedral will get his career second start.
Hoosiers look good
Indiana has some question marks for Saturday like Nebraska. The Huskers, though, know what to expect.
The Hoosiers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) will arrive in Lincoln seeking bowl eligibility for just a fourth time in the past 26 years. Their defense carries some gaudy national per-game rankings, including 32nd in points allowed (20), 18th in total defense (297 yards) and ninth in passing yards allowed (168).
“They’re very big up front, they’re stout,” Allen said. “Not very fast, so to say, not very athletic, looking at them on film up front, but they’re very big. They’re a talented defense. They’re going to be tough to handle, but nothing that we haven’t seen before.”
Frost, who calls plays, said he’s scouted the defense more than the offense so far. He sees physicality in the front seven, corners who cover well and a unit that tackles consistently. He repeated a frequent mantra that the Big Ten is deep enough that no teams can be taken for granted.
Indiana’s offense may be without quarterback Michael Penix, who coach Tom Allen said Monday will be a game-time decision. Backup Peyton Ramsey would otherwise operate a passing offense that ranks 16th in the country in yards per game (307) and 40th in scoring (33.4 points).
Running back Stevie Scott leads the team in rushing, carrying 106 times for 553 yards and six scores.
NU linebacker Mohamed Barry said the Huskers expect the Hoosiers to stick with their same dose of shotgun RPOs and three-receiver sets. The senior added that the Blackshirts will likely have to show they can stop the stretch run plays that have befuddled them in recent weeks, too.
“Inside zone is their most popular play,” Barry said. “That run-pass option off of it is going to be big.”
Frost’s salary ranks 14th
USA Today’s annual head coaching salary database, released Tuesday, shows Frost’s $5 million salary still goes a long way.
But it’s not the highest salary in the Big Ten — or even the Big Ten West.
Frost’s 2019 salary is fifth in the league and tied for 14th nationally, according to the database, which in recent years has included salaries for private schools.
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh — who has a $7,504,000 salary — leads the Big Ten, followed by Purdue’s Jeff Brohm ($6.6 million, including a large signing bonus), Penn State’s James Franklin ($5.65 million), Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald ($5,144,937) and Frost.
Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz makes $4.8 million. First-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day makes $4.5 million.
Nine Big Ten coaches made the top 25 — most of any league — followed by the SEC (7), Big 12 (4), Pac-12 (2), ACC (2) and AAC (1). The Big Ten media rights package routinely pays out more money to its conference teams — north of $50 million last year — than any other league.
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, who won national titles in 2016 and 2018, has the nation’s No. 1 salary at $9,315,600. Alabama’s Nick Saban is No. 2 at $8.857 million. He’s won five national titles at Alabama, including 2015 and 2017.
Quick hits
» The struggle of Nebraska’s outside linebackers against Minnesota wasn’t so much missed run fits, Dewitt said, but that the tempo of those run fits was off. If a ’backer was supposed to be in a certain gap at one point and wasn’t, someone else tried to compensate.
“It becomes a house of cards after a while if you’re not fitting it at the right tempo,” Dewitt said. “For sure.”
» Chinander said outside linebacker Caleb Tannor was pulled from the Minnesota game after a few series because, after dealing with some injuries that kept him out of practice, he was a “little bit lost” few times on defense. Chinander said NU is still looking for the right combination of players at outside ’backer and will give Nelson more snaps. “Every time he’s got in the game, that guy – right, wrong or indifferent – he’s going to play really hard and he’s going to go smash somebody, so he’s earned the right to get some more reps,” Chinander said.
» Dewitt said NU punt returners are told to put their heels on the 8-yard line and not to back up any farther to catch a punt. Returner JD Spielman caught a ball at the 5 against Minnesota and fumbled, setting up the Huskers at their own 2.
Said Dewitt: “Clearly, he backed up.”
» William Przystup will continue to handle kickoff duties, Dewitt said, though former club soccer player Matt Waldoch may get a chance, too.
» Ruud declined to name names but said he would prefer to get younger players into games while preserving their redshirt eligibility. Nebraska has three scholarship freshmen at the position in Jackson Hannah, Nick Henrich and Garrett Snodgrass. None have made their Husker debuts.
“All the redshirt guys in my room, I’d love to get them snaps at some point, somewhere,” Ruud said. “That’s the plan, for sure.”
» Junior college transfer Jahkeem Green is still on track to appear in more games while saving his redshirt, as well. The defensive linemen has played in one contest but has been in the rotation with the top two units most of the fall, Tuioti said.
— Sam McKewon, Evan Bland, Chris Heady
