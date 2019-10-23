Husker notes: Various changes bubbling up along Greg Austin's offensive line group

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:30 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...A NEAR STEADY RIVER LEVEL IS FORECAST.
&&
Greg Austin called Broc Bando a "utility guy" who can play across the line after replacing left guard Trent Hixson for much of the second half against Minnesota.
LINCOLN — Nebraska has started the same combination of offensive linemen in every game this season. But expect to see more changing personnel for the stretch run.
O-line coach Greg Austin said the rotation could take several forms. One would be giving true freshmen Ethan Piper and Bryce Benhart some looks during games. Another is subbing in Broc Bando — Austin called the sophomore a "utility guy" who can play across the line after replacing left guard Trent Hixson for much of the second half against Minnesota.
With the players who have yet to make their college debuts, the coach and former Husker lineman said he looks forward to seeing whether their practice progress can translate to the big stage.
The coach likes the mental makeup of the freshmen. The physical part is as good as can be expected for teenagers fresh out of high school.
"I think they're ready," Austin said. "But you don't know until you're out there and the guy either (overwhelmed) or he's actually a real dude. When I was a true freshman, I (was overwhelmed) the first game. I was like, 'Oh, god, what am I doing? There's all these people out here.' You fall on the ground and then you get back up and say, 'Oh, OK. I can actually play ball.' Then you move on."
Austin characterized Bando's play in Minneapolis as "not great — it was pretty good" while adding "we have a plan" on how to deploy him going forward. The goal, he said, is to build depth on the interior.
"We hope we can get him in for more of these reps at the most critical times in the games, get a rotation going inside, so that we can stay healthy inside," Austin said. "That's one of the things that we must do is stay healthy inside, get some reps going for multiple guys in there as we try some new lineups in there."
Playmakers on the mend
Besides the quarterbacks, a variety of other key offensive playmakers have been practice participants.
The most proven weapon this season has been Wan'Dale Robinson, the freshman receiver/running back, who left on a cart with an ankle/foot injury against Minnesota.
"He's been out there doing some things," Walters said of Robinson. "So we're hopeful he'll be ready to go Saturday."
Robinson has 49 carries for 214 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season along with a team-high 27 catches for 336 yards and two more scores. Walters said it would be an "all hands on deck" situation for the running backs as NU seeks more explosive plays.
Walters also said receiver Kade Warner is now healthy and adding more stability to a position group fraught with inexperience. Warner caught his first three passes of the year against Minnesota for 38 yards.
"He's a reliable target, knows what to do, great hands," Walters said. "We just need more consistency out of the receiver position and he gives you that. You'll see him more on Saturday.
Quick hits
» Among the young receivers to see more snaps during the bye week were Jamie Nance, Demariyon Houston and Jaevon McQuitty.
» Walters called Indiana's defensive line one of the most stout the Huskers have faced this year. The personality of the defensive overall, he said, mirrors that of aggressive head coach Tom Allen.
"They're flying around, play with a lot of passion," Walters said. "On the outside, they're going to get up in your face and jam and press and disrupt the timing on the perimeter. Inside guys, they're stout. They might be one of the most stout defensive line groups we have played this year."
» The Hoosiers rank 18th in the country in total defense, allowing an average of 297 yards per game.
Nebraska vs. Indiana football history
