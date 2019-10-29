...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.8 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER IS FORECAST TO REMAIN NEAR 25.8 FEET.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES,
WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS UP TO 3 INCHES POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE ON
WEDNESDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Nebraska is allowing 4.36 yards per rush (77th). Only three teams in the country have attempted more passes than Purdue.
LINCOLN — Nebraska doesn’t want Purdue to find a running game this week.
The Boilermakers haven’t been good on the ground. Their 2.37 yards per carry rank 129th of 130 FBS teams, as do their four total rushing touchdowns. Their leading back, freshman King Doerue, has 289 rushing yards, and only one other player owns more than 100 (Zander Horvath has 146).
NU inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said Purdue has been searching for a spark through different formations and personnel groupings. The team has many “versatile backs” — players who can handle fullback and running back roles.
“I my mind, good defense always starts with stopping the run, even if a team’s maybe a pass-first type of team,” Ruud said. “So stopping the run is always the first priority of a defense.”
Ruud said his ’backers will be prepared for QB runs. Purdue’s Jack Plummer has minus-5 rushing yards including sacks but otherwise has 150 on 50 totes.
‘The elephant in the room’
Defensive lineman Ben Stille was a big fan of the team meeting on Monday, when Scott Frost apologized to everyone for some of his actions on the sideline on Saturday.
“There was definitely some tension on the sideline during the game, so definitely just addressed the elephant in the room,” Stille said.
The tension, Stille said, came from the general feeling Nebraska should’ve been winning and NU kept shooting itself in the foot.
Frost said as much on Monday to the media, that the reason he was so upset was that his team was making the same mistakes that lost games a year ago. At halftime, he told Husker Sports Network that his team was making “dumbass stupid” mistakes.
Frost said the meeting was to explain why he was so upset. And in that meeting, some players apologized back for their actions on the sideline during the loss.
“Definitely made a lot of people feel a lot better afterward.”
Freshman leaders
Adrian Martinez has been in Wan’Dale Robinson’s shoes. A true freshman trying to lead.
Robinson raised some eyebrows on Saturday after he said he has been in older players’ heads to try and change the internal culture.
Martinez said Robinson has earned the right to say such things.
“I think part of that is guys see him on the field, they see him battle and play tough and take big hits and make big catches,” Martinez said. “He’s earned that respect, the respect from the whole team, especially the older guys on the team and he’s earned that voice. He’s found his way, as all true freshmen have to do, something I went through as well. I think he’s been doing a great job for us and he’s starting to figure it out.”
Indiana receiver Whop Philyor had himself a day against Nebraska, with nearly 150 yards receiving.
Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher was asked if it would’ve been feasible to have both corners — Dicaprio Bootle and Lamar Jackson — covering and shadowing Philyor on every play.
Fisher said no. Not in this defense.
“Just right now with a lot of fast-paced offenses, and stuff like that, you’re not allowed to get those guys running all over the field like that,” Fisher said of the corners. “It’s something I’ve definitely thought about.”
Purdue has a few receivers who could give NU fits. David Bell has 644 receiving yards, third-most in the conference. Rondale Moore, the Big Ten freshman of the year in 2018, could also make his return from an injury for this game, Fisher said.
— Evan Bland, Chris Heady
1 of 95
Indiana's Ty Fryfogle catches a pass for a touchdown against Nebraska's defender Dicaprio Bootle during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Vice Admiral Walter ÒTedÓ Carter and his wife Lynda wave to the crowd as Nebraska takes on Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Carter was announced as the Nebraska Board of Regents priority candidate for the NU presidency Friday.
Indiana's Ty Fryfogle catches a pass for a touchdown against Nebraska's defender Dicaprio Bootle during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost looks at his play card during the second half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey is taken down by Indiana defenders during the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson delivers a face mask penalty on Indiana's Jamar Johnson during the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson signals a first down while making eye contact with Indiana's Tiawan Mullen during the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Indiana's Nick Westbrook on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey shovel passes the ball to WanÕDale Robinson during the second half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson celebrates a tackle during the first half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matt Farniok and the rest of the offensive line look back to the sideline during the first half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills reacts to watching a replay on the jumbo-screen during the second half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Whop Philyor battles Nebraska's Mohamed Barry during the third quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's David Ellis runs into the end zone against Nebraska's Lamar Jackson during the third quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey delivers a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost and Luke McCaffrey look on during a Indiana kick in the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fumbles the ball alongside Indiana's Alfred Bryant, Khalil Bryant and Juwan Burgess during the fourth quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Peyton Hendershot catches a deep pass during the third quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Matt Bjorson dives in for a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana head coach Tom Allen high fives fans following the Hoosiers 38-31 win over Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Disappointed Nebraska fans watch as Indiana wins 38-31 over the Huskers on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana fan James Smith of Bloomington, Indiana, congratulates Ty Fryfogle on a good game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, following the Hoosiers 38-31 win over the Huskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson regains control of the football as he runs the ball against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke tackles Indiana's Stevie Scott III on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Stevie Scott III scores as he runs over Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson runs the ball against Indiana's Marcelino Ball on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Micah McFadden celebrates recovering a fumble against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost reacts to Indiana scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Indiana's Alfred Bryant on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Peyton Hendershot catches a pass against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Indiana's Alfred Bryant, 92, and Micah McFadden, 47, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
A beam of sunlight illuminates a sliver of the south end zone fan section as Nebraska plays Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey throws against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour runs the ball against Indiana's Micah McFadden on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Stevie Scott III runs over Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle to score a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson leaves the field after the Huskers' 38-31 loss to Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Stevie Scott III, left, runs over Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle to score a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey throws a pass in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost leaves the field after the Huskers' 38-31 loss to Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, right, and Noah Vedral, left, stay loose on the sidelines during the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral stays loose on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Davis, left, Khalil Davis and Ben Stille celebrate a fourth quarter sack by Khalil Davis.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson, left, spins out of Indiana's Reakwon Jones' tackle in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, center, and JD Spielman, left, walk off the field following the Huskers 38-31 loss to Indiana.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral throws a pass in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson talks with the coaches during a timeout in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills walks off the football field following the Huskers 38-31 loss to Indiana.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, right, talks with Indiana head coach Tom Allen at the end of the game. Indiana beat Nebraska 38-31.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Ty Fryfogle celebrates his touchdown with Stevie Scott III against Nebraska during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral leaves the field injured in the first half in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost reacts after Noah Vedral leaves the game injured during the first half in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska receiver Kanawai Noa scores a touchdown against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll receives a pass from Noah Vedral against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey runs the ball against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral throws against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost coaches against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost has words with his offense in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey looks for a pass against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey celebrates a touchdown run against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Will Honas, right, tackles Indiana's Stevie Scott III in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Peyton Ramsey, left, is second by Nebraska's Ben Stille in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Allen Stallings IV recovers a fumble by Nebraska's Noah Vedral who also made the tackle during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa, left, celebrates with Luke McCaffrey after McCaffrey threw Noa a touchdown late in the second quarter.