...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 8:00 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.8 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 25.9 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT
TOMORROW.
&&
Husker senior lineback Mohamed Barry says, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander "blames himself first" after tough games.
LINCOLN — Players and coaches agreed Monday the social media hand-wringing about Nebraska’s defense isn’t exactly off base. Small details have snowballed into an avalanche of third-down mistakes, red-zone gaffes and assignment confusion.
But those in the football program also expressed a second consensus: The answer isn’t to make yet another coaching change.
NU coach Scott Frost called defensive coordinator Erik Chinander one the smartest coaches he’s been around. Each Husker “adores” the coach, Frost said. With the way players swarm to the ball and tackle, he’s seeing better effort from the Blackshirts than what he witnessed from afar in recent years.
What’s missing, though, is attention to the little things. A personal conviction to do the job perfectly all the time. The famed units in the late 1990s didn’t need such reminders, Frost said.
“It falls on us as coaches to make sure that happens,” Frost said. “Some of the responsibility is on the players — when they have an opportunity to make a play, they gotta get it done. And Chins is the right guy to make sure that happens.”
Senior linebacker Mohamed Barry said Chinander “blames himself first” after tough games. But he prepares players well — NU had good practices Monday and Tuesday, when the defense focused on first and second downs, respectively. That wasn’t the case for third-down Wednesday, and the Huskers allowed Indiana to convert 7 of 14 times in those situations (along with 2 of 2 on fourth downs).
Communication, Barry said, was the worst it’s been all season against Indiana. That’s on players.
Making a coaching change won’t have a positive affect, he said. He’s on his third defensive coordinator in his five-year Husker career. The program itself hasn’t had a D-coordinator last longer than four years in the 21st century, though former coach Bo Pelini was the de facto leader of the defense during his seven-year tenure.
“I’m tired of people people putting pressure on coordinators this, new this, new that,” Barry said. “That’s not going to work. We need consistency. That’s what’s going to have this program where it needs to be is consistency, is the same coordinator, is the same head coach, is the same stuff like that is what is going to get a culture built.
“You can’t keep on rebuilding, rebuilding. It’s not going to work. It’s just not. I think it’s something that people have to have patience and leaders, players, gotta play better. That’s how we’re going to fix it.”
Dedrick Mills paused on Monday when asked why, after getting action early in Nebraska’s 38-31 loss to Indiana, his carries tapered off. Mills had seven carries in the game’s first four drives and just one after that. He finished with eight carries for 30 yards.
“I can’t really tell you — that’s the coaches’ decision,” Mills said. “I don’t really know. Every time I get the chance to run the ball, I’ll do it.”
Mills then speculated that his playing time got reduced because of a missed block on quarterback Noah Vedral’s fumble, which Indiana recovered and returned to the NU 8. The Hoosiers then scored a touchdown.
“It’s kinda pretty much the reason I didn’t get back in, I guess,” Mills said. “I’m just guessing but that was pretty much the only thing I messed up that bad on.”
Frost said he trusts Mills, who did not lose playing time due to the mistake.
“It was more a situation that Wan’Dale (Robinson) was making plays,” Frost said. “We needed to make some big plays to try to get back in the game once we got behind. Wan’Dale had missed some practice. It was easier for him to go in at running back than it was at receiver with some of the new schemes we had. So, it had more to do with that than us not trusting Mills. Everybody is going to make mistakes. Mills cares and he’s going to give us everything he has.”
Purdue star ‘a really good friend’
Robinson doesn’t like to waffle on the field or off. Make a decision and stick with it.
But asked whether he would prefer to see Purdue’s Rondale Moore — a friend he spent much of high school training with in Kentucky and whose versatile, explosive game mirrors Robinson’s — on the field Saturday, the Nebraska playmaker didn’t have a firm answer. Moore has been out the last four games with a hamstring injury.
“Yes and no,” Robinson said with a laugh. “I hope he comes back, obviously, because I just love seeing him play. I think our games are a little similar. But I don’t want him to cause our defense fits either. Either way I’ll be happy to see him.”
Robinson called Moore “like a brother” to him during the recruiting process. It also helped to practice with another elite talent pushing him to get better. They still FaceTime and text periodically and meet up to work out during school breaks.
Moore has 29 catches for 387 yards and two touchdowns in four games this year. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said Monday he would wait until later in the week to determine whether the sophomore would play against the Huskers on Saturday. The Boilermakers have scored a combined 33 points in their last three losses without the standout.
“I’m sure we’ll talk at some point this week,” Robinson said. “I’ll try to get a word out if he’s playing or not. I don’t know if he’ll want me to put that out there or not, though. But that’s a really good friend of mine and that I’ll always keep in touch with.”
Nick Henrich impresses
» Barry said he continues to be impressed by true freshman and Omaha Burke graduate Nick Henrich. The senior captain said Henrich flashed all the physical tools needed for the position early in the spring before undergoing shoulder surgery. The linebacker’s recovery and knowledge of the schemes have turned heads as well.
“He’s definitely a guy, if he didn’t get hurt, would have been playing this year,” Barry said. “Definitely. He had a real good spring. That shoulder injury slowed him down, but looking to next year and the years after, he’s going to be a real good player for us.”
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
1 of 95
Indiana's Ty Fryfogle catches a pass for a touchdown against Nebraska's defender Dicaprio Bootle during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Vice Admiral Walter ÒTedÓ Carter and his wife Lynda wave to the crowd as Nebraska takes on Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Carter was announced as the Nebraska Board of Regents priority candidate for the NU presidency Friday.
Indiana's Ty Fryfogle catches a pass for a touchdown against Nebraska's defender Dicaprio Bootle during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Ty Fryfogle catches a pass for a touchdown against Nebraska's defender Dicaprio Bootle during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost looks at his play card during the second half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey is taken down by Indiana defenders during the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson delivers a face mask penalty on Indiana's Jamar Johnson during the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson signals a first down while making eye contact with Indiana's Tiawan Mullen during the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Indiana's Nick Westbrook on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey shovel passes the ball to WanÕDale Robinson during the second half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson celebrates a tackle during the first half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matt Farniok and the rest of the offensive line look back to the sideline during the first half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Vice Admiral Walter ÒTedÓ Carter and his wife Lynda wave to the crowd as Nebraska takes on Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Carter was announced as the Nebraska Board of Regents priority candidate for the NU presidency Friday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills reacts to watching a replay on the jumbo-screen during the second half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Whop Philyor battles Nebraska's Mohamed Barry during the third quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's David Ellis runs into the end zone against Nebraska's Lamar Jackson during the third quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Whop Philyor battles Nebraska's Mohamed Barry during the third quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey delivers a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost and Luke McCaffrey look on during a Indiana kick in the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fumbles the ball alongside Indiana's Alfred Bryant, Khalil Bryant and Juwan Burgess during the fourth quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Peyton Hendershot catches a deep pass during the third quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Matt Bjorson dives in for a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana head coach Tom Allen high fives fans following the Hoosiers 38-31 win over Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Disappointed Nebraska fans watch as Indiana wins 38-31 over the Huskers on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana fan James Smith of Bloomington, Indiana, congratulates Ty Fryfogle on a good game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, following the Hoosiers 38-31 win over the Huskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson regains control of the football as he runs the ball against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke tackles Indiana's Stevie Scott III on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Stevie Scott III scores as he runs over Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson runs the ball against Indiana's Marcelino Ball on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Micah McFadden celebrates recovering a fumble against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost reacts to Indiana scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Indiana's Alfred Bryant on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Indiana's Alfred Bryant on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Peyton Hendershot catches a pass against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Indiana's Alfred Bryant, 92, and Micah McFadden, 47, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
A beam of sunlight illuminates a sliver of the south end zone fan section as Nebraska plays Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey throws against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour runs the ball against Indiana's Micah McFadden on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost reacts to Indiana scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Stevie Scott III runs over Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle to score a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson leaves the field after the Huskers' 38-31 loss to Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Stevie Scott III, left, runs over Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle to score a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey throws a pass in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost leaves the field after the Huskers' 38-31 loss to Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, right, and Noah Vedral, left, stay loose on the sidelines during the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral stays loose on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Davis, left, Khalil Davis and Ben Stille celebrate a fourth quarter sack by Khalil Davis.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson, left, spins out of Indiana's Reakwon Jones' tackle in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, center, and JD Spielman, left, walk off the field following the Huskers 38-31 loss to Indiana.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral throws a pass in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson talks with the coaches during a timeout in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills walks off the football field following the Huskers 38-31 loss to Indiana.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, right, talks with Indiana head coach Tom Allen at the end of the game. Indiana beat Nebraska 38-31.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Ty Fryfogle celebrates his touchdown with Stevie Scott III against Nebraska during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral leaves the field injured in the first half in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral leaves the field injured in the first half in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost reacts after Noah Vedral leaves the game injured during the first half in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska receiver Kanawai Noa scores a touchdown against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll receives a pass from Noah Vedral against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey runs the ball against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral throws against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost coaches against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost has words with his offense in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost has words with his offense in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey looks for a pass against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey celebrates a touchdown run against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Will Honas, right, tackles Indiana's Stevie Scott III in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Peyton Ramsey, left, is second by Nebraska's Ben Stille in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Allen Stallings IV recovers a fumble by Nebraska's Noah Vedral who also made the tackle during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa, left, celebrates with Luke McCaffrey after McCaffrey threw Noa a touchdown late in the second quarter.