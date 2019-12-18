Scott and Morrison are also candidates to play early at NU, Frost said.
The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Scott — a champion power-lifter at Port Orange (Florida) Spruce Creek High School — is “as physically developed a kid as we have in this class.”
“He’s ready to come in and play college football immediately,” Frost said of Scott, who rushed for 1,477 yards and 18 touchdowns this season at Spruce Creek.
Morrison — who rushed for 1,798 yards and 26 touchdowns — is a “complete back” who can stay on the field for all of NU’s offensive sets.
“At times this year, if we were going to run certain plays in our offense, we wanted one guy out there and if we were going to do other things we needed another guy out there,” Frost said. “It makes life a lot easier as a playcaller if one guy can do all those things.”
Often this season, NU power back Dedrick Mills would leave the field in situations where the Huskers were going to pass. The Huskers initially used Wan’Dale Robinson, and later Wyatt Mazour, in a pass-catching role.
Quarterback competition
After the disappointing 5-7 season, and the regression of Adrian Martinez in year two, Frost was asked directly if there’d be an open competition at quarterback.
“We're going to play the best guy at every single position,” Frost said. “People get caught up on quarterback competitions. There's a competition, every day, and at every position and all those guys are gonna get a chance to show what they can do and we're thrilled to have them all.”
Frost basically went down the depth chart, quarterback by quarterback, giving praise.
“We did a good job getting Adrian here, I think people can see the type of talent Adrian has and all the plays that he's made where Nebraska uniform. Noah Vedral, when he got his shot, was lights out and is as good a kid as there is our football team. You know the whole state's excited about Luke (McCaffrey) and we are too. So we have three good ones in the program.”
Frost also added he likes what he’s seen from walk-on Matt Masker, and is excited about Logan Smothers, a 4-star quarterback from Alabama.
“We felt like there's quite a few positions that we needed to upgrade improved and fixed when we walked into North stadium. Quarterback is one that we've gotten right, we got it right pretty fast.”
Spielman expected to return
Frost all but squashed any rumors that JD Spielman could play elsewhere for his senior year. No coaches or players have indicated one of the most dynamic receivers in school history would, but offseason rumors about Spielman have swirled.
"We're lucky to have him back another season,” Frost said during an answer about receiver depth.
Recruiting tales from the road
Frost’s favorite meal from the recruiting trail came at the home of quarterback signee Logan Smothers, whose mother and grandmother made NU coaches a southern feast.
Frost’s favorite overall visit, though, came when he touched down in Kennebec, South Dakota, home of Halvorson Hunts and a short drive away from Chamberlain, South Dakota.
That’s where NU nose tackle Nash Hutmacher lives and plays. An avid sportsman, Hutmacher wanted to go pheasant hunting with Frost.
“We walked into a shed, looked at a bunch of whitetail (deer) antlers and some other hunting paraphernalia, had something to eat, talked for awhile and went out and walked a one quarter-mile strip of uncut milo, went home and hugged and got back on the plane. That was unique and Nash is a unique guy.”
Nebraska's highest-ranked commit from each recruiting class since 2002
2019: Wandale Robinson
2018: Adrian Martinez
2017: Tyjon Lindsey
2016: Lamar Jackson
2015: Eric Lee
2014: Tanner Farmer
2013: Terrell Newby
2012: Paul Thurston
2011: Aaron Green
2010: Andrew Rodriguez
2009: Cody Green
2008: Baker Steinkuhler
2007: Niles Paul
2006: Rickey Thenarse
2005: Marlon Lucky
2004: Lydon Murtha
2003: Bo Ruud
2002: David Horne
