LINCOLN — Nebraska has one new scholarship defensive lineman in the mix this spring. And he’s already making an impression.
Jordon Riley was the first player inside linebacker Collin Miller named when asked who looked good in the trenches. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound transfer from Garden City (Kan.) C.C. joins a unit that lost its three starters from last season.
“Big, physical guy,” said Miller, a senior, of Riley. “He’s going to do phenomenal things for us. Moving blockers, making gaps bigger for us. He’s a big boy, and that big boy can run, too. I think he’s going to help us out a lot.”
Senior D-lineman Ben Stille said Riley’s hard-working attitude was notable in the offseason, when he added roughly 20 pounds of muscle. He logged 26 tackles in his lone campaign with Garden City. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said Riley is starting out at nose tackle and will eventually progress to learning every spot on the three-man front, something Keem Green and Ty Robinson are doing this spring. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he’s eager to see if Riley can continue his strong start into April.
Coach Scott Frost said Riley has a chance at redemption after starting his college career at North Carolina before diverting into the juco ranks.
“It’s always rewarding if you give people a second opportunity, a second chance, and they make the most of it,” Frost said. “Jordon has been doing everything right since he got here. He’s got a bunch of ability. I was excited to see him out there today and I hope he’s one of the success stories where he gets his second chance at Nebraska and makes the most of it.”
Vokolek to get long look
Not all redshirt seasons are created equal. Travis Vokolek invested enough in his that he’s already considered a leader among a deep tight end group that lost nobody from last year.
The Rutgers transfer sat out last season, earning offensive scout team MVP honors for his behind-the-scenes work. Listed at 6-6 and 250 pounds, Vokolek drew praise from Frost and teammates alike for his physical build and how he used his year to learn the offense.
“That’s going to be a fun competition and battle at the tight end spot, too,” Frost said. “Austin (Allen) and Jack (Stoll) are a little limited in spring ball, so Travis is going to get a lot of reps. But I feel great about the shape we’re in at that position with those three guys leading it.”
Stoll — without his signature mullet from last year — said Vokolek has proved to be someone the Huskers can trust on and off the field.
“He’s making huge strides,” Stoll said. “I know he’s going to go out there and help benefit this team in the fall. I’m just really excited to have him on the team. He’s a great guy, and I just can’t wait for him to go out there and make some plays.”
Searching for returners
With the special teams assignments being split among assistant coaches, punt and kick return has landed on the desk of tight ends coach Sean Beckton.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge of really improving our special teams in the return game,” Beckton said.
Nebraska was 13th in kick return average in the Big Ten in 2019, and fifth in punt returns. JD Spielman is the only player listed on the roster who has returned a kick or punt for a touchdown. With Spielman not in Lincoln for spring practice, Beckton said he has a list of four guys he’s working with on the return game: sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson, freshman Alante Brown, junior Cam Taylor-Britt and junior Kade Warner.
“Those guys are pretty natural. I’d like to build some more depth there with some more guys,” Beckton said.
Beckton will spend part of spring practice walking around and keeping tabs on guys he can add to that group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.