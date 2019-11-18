LINCOLN — JD Spielman doesn’t make a habit of speaking with reporters. But his quarterback lit up Monday when discussing the junior receiver.
Spielman is nearing a variety of Nebraska records. He is 40 receiving yards from becoming the first Husker to reach 800 yards in three different seasons. With 2,408 career receiving yards, he needs 72 to jump three players and into third place on the school’s career list. Only Stanley Morgan (2,747) and Kenny Bell (2,689) would still be ahead of the 5-foot-9 Minnesota native.
“JD’s not the type of guy to boast about his accolades,” Adrian Martinez said. “He shows up to work everyday and gets it done in practice and gets it done in the games. A guy that I’ve been able to trust pretty much since I first got here. So obviously tons of respect for JD. He’s just going to keep going. He brings it every game.
“He’s a tough guy. Tough little guy — hope he hears that.”
Spielman caught four balls for 71 yards and a touchdown against Wisconsin. He leads the team with 760 yards and two receiving touchdowns this year on 39 catches.
Huskers brace for first trip to Maryland
There wasn’t much talk Monday about Nebraska’s next opponent. After all, the Huskers and Maryland don’t have much of a history.
Some upperclassmen can recall the schools’ only meeting, a 28-7 NU win in Lincoln in 2016. Sophomore quarterback Martinez — from California — could offer only that he has been to Washington, D.C., and the East Coast before. Coach Scott Frost coached UCF at Maryland in 2017, when the Knights won 38-10.
“Looking forward to being familiar with the place and going back,” Frost said.
Martinez didn’t receive his first Maryland question until 10 minutes into his interview, praising the Terps and how excited the Huskers were to play their fifth road contest of the fall.
Despite facing a scoring defense allowing 34.3 points per game (114th nationally), Martinez said he expects a stiffer test from the unit in College Park.
“I think regardless of previous games, this or that, I know they’re going to come and bring their best when they play us,” Martinez said.
Frost noted a team in a similar “growth curve” to Nebraska. The Terps (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) have lost five straight and seven of their last eight, with most coming in lopsided fashion.
“Obviously the results probably haven’t been what they wanted, similar to where we are right now,” Frost said. “I think it’s two teams that both need a win. And I think both teams are probably going to pour a lot into this.”
First thing first
It’s not often spoken about in team meetings or in practice.
But the words “bowl berth” hang over everything that’s happening this week, running back Wyatt Mazour said on Monday.
“We obviously want a bowl bid, and we want to play in the postseason, so that’s the goal right now,” Mazour said. “We have to take it week by week and the first step to that is winning this week at Maryland.”
Nebraska’s on the brink of missing its third straight bowl, something that hasn’t happened since the 1950s. A loss to Maryland or Iowa would also be the first time since 1959 to 1961 the program has posted a losing record in three straight seasons.
“I just want to show progress,” linebacker Mo Barry said. “It would mean everything to show progress this season. So winning these next two games, going to a bowl game as a senior and leaving here, that would mean everything to show that we made progress this year.”
In an ideal world, Nebraska would already be bowl eligible, Barry said.
But even so, this sets up nicely for a win-and-you’re-in type game against Iowa on Black Friday, should NU beat Maryland this weekend.
“The set up is nice,” Barry said. “If we beat Maryland, then it’s Iowa at home, everything is on the line. We play better at home anyways. It’s a great setup. We did well against Wisconsin, I think that was a confidence booster for the team. It’s just primed for a grand finale, I’d say.”
In focus
Nebraska took off pads for practice on Monday to try and stay healthy.
Mazour said the team appeared more focused than usual during the installation of the offense.
“I felt like today we were definitely on our P’s and Q’s and locked in and laser focused,” Mazour said. “Every week comes new installs and usually Monday and Tuesday is kind of, ‘As long as we’re going full speed we’ll get it fixed on Wednesday and Thursday and get it more detailed on it.’ But today I think for a Monday we were on our P’s and Q’s on everything and didn’t have many mistakes.”
Jan. 1, 1964:Nebraska defeated Auburn 13-7 in the Orange Bowl. "It was true what they said about Nebraska being a big, strong and resourceful football team," Miami Herald sports editor Jimmy Burns wrote after the game. "The Cornhuskers lived up to that reputation here."
Jan. 2, 1967:Alabama defeated Nebraska 34-7 in the Sugar Bowl. It was the worst defeat suffered by Nebraska since Oklahoma topped Bob Devaney’s first Husker squad, 34-6, in 1962. Nebraska quarterback Bob Churchich did set a then-NU passing record with 21 completions.
Dec. 20, 1969:Nebraska defeated Georgia 45-6 in the Sun Bowl. "Nebraska's mean Cornhuskers kicked the Georgia Bulldog to death in the first quarter Saturday," then-World-Herald sports editor Wally Provost wrote. The Huskers had six interceptions and recovered two fumbles in the rout.
Jan. 1, 1973:Nebraska defeated Notre Dame 40-6 in the Orange Bowl. The win marked the final game in coach Bob Devaney's career. "A golden era in Cornhuskerdom ended late Monday night in the sauna bath-like heat of the Orange Bowl with the man who made it all possible riding high on the shoulders of his players," The World-Herald's Tom Allan wrote. "And riding even higher in the hearts of all Nebraskans."
Jan. 1, 1974:Nebraska knocked off Texas 19-3 in the Cotton Bowl. Steve Runty, who was playing his final game, waited through a redshirt season and three more years as a substitute before finally getting his chance in the second half against the Longhorns. The Huskers broke a 3-3 tie and outscored Texas 16-0 with Runty under center.
Dec. 26, 1975:Arizona State defeated Nebraska 17-14 in the Fiesta Bowl. Dan Kush, son of ASU coach Frank Kush, was given playing time after his mom "threatened" the coach. It worked, as the kicker connected on three field goals, including the game-winner from 29-yards out with 4:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Dec. 30, 1976:Nebraska defeated Texas Tech 27-24 in the Astro-Blue Bonnet Bowl. Husker defensive lineman Ron Pruitt stripped the ball from Red Raider quarterback Rodney Allison in the closing seconds, and Reg Gast recovered to clinch the NU victory.
Jan. 1, 1982:Clemson defeated Nebraska 22-15 in the Orange Bowl to claim the national championship. Roger Craig's 26-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter cut the Tigers' lead from 22-7, but NU couldn't finish the comeback.
Jan. 1, 1986:Nebraska lost to Michigan 27-23 in the Fiesta Bowl. The Huskers had more rushing yards (304-171), more passing yards (66-63), more return yards (20-3), more time of possession (32:01 to 27:59) and a better ratio of third-down conversions (7 of 17 to 4 of 14), but also had four turnovers to Michigan's none.
Jan. 1, 1988:Florida State topped Nebraska 31-28 in the Fiesta Bowl. Nebraska I-back Tyreese Knox’s fumble at the Florida State 3-yard line kept the Huskers from turning a 28-24 lead into an 11-point edge with 6:58 left in the game, and FSU quarterback Danny McManus finished a 97-yard, game-winning drive with a 15-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal.
Jan. 1, 1995: Nebraska claimed the national championship with a 24-17 win over Miami in the Orange Bowl. Fullback Cory Schlesinger scored two touchdowns in the final eight minutes. Miami had one last gasp, but Kareem Moss intercepted a pass to clinch the title for Nebraska.
Jan. 2, 1996: Nebraska claimed its second consecutive national championship by defeating Florida 62-24 in the Fiesta Bowl. Tommie Frazier ran 16 times for 199 yards and two touchdowns, and completed 6 of 14 passes for 105 yards and another score.
Jan. 1, 1964:Nebraska defeated Auburn 13-7 in the Orange Bowl. "It was true what they said about Nebraska being a big, strong and resourceful football team," Miami Herald sports editor Jimmy Burns wrote after the game. "The Cornhuskers lived up to that reputation here."
Jan. 2, 1967:Alabama defeated Nebraska 34-7 in the Sugar Bowl. It was the worst defeat suffered by Nebraska since Oklahoma topped Bob Devaney’s first Husker squad, 34-6, in 1962. Nebraska quarterback Bob Churchich did set a then-NU passing record with 21 completions.
Dec. 20, 1969:Nebraska defeated Georgia 45-6 in the Sun Bowl. "Nebraska's mean Cornhuskers kicked the Georgia Bulldog to death in the first quarter Saturday," then-World-Herald sports editor Wally Provost wrote. The Huskers had six interceptions and recovered two fumbles in the rout.
Jan. 1, 1973:Nebraska defeated Notre Dame 40-6 in the Orange Bowl. The win marked the final game in coach Bob Devaney's career. "A golden era in Cornhuskerdom ended late Monday night in the sauna bath-like heat of the Orange Bowl with the man who made it all possible riding high on the shoulders of his players," The World-Herald's Tom Allan wrote. "And riding even higher in the hearts of all Nebraskans."
Jan. 1, 1974:Nebraska knocked off Texas 19-3 in the Cotton Bowl. Steve Runty, who was playing his final game, waited through a redshirt season and three more years as a substitute before finally getting his chance in the second half against the Longhorns. The Huskers broke a 3-3 tie and outscored Texas 16-0 with Runty under center.
Dec. 26, 1975:Arizona State defeated Nebraska 17-14 in the Fiesta Bowl. Dan Kush, son of ASU coach Frank Kush, was given playing time after his mom "threatened" the coach. It worked, as the kicker connected on three field goals, including the game-winner from 29-yards out with 4:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Dec. 30, 1976:Nebraska defeated Texas Tech 27-24 in the Astro-Blue Bonnet Bowl. Husker defensive lineman Ron Pruitt stripped the ball from Red Raider quarterback Rodney Allison in the closing seconds, and Reg Gast recovered to clinch the NU victory.
Jan. 1, 1982:Clemson defeated Nebraska 22-15 in the Orange Bowl to claim the national championship. Roger Craig's 26-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter cut the Tigers' lead from 22-7, but NU couldn't finish the comeback.
Jan. 1, 1986:Nebraska lost to Michigan 27-23 in the Fiesta Bowl. The Huskers had more rushing yards (304-171), more passing yards (66-63), more return yards (20-3), more time of possession (32:01 to 27:59) and a better ratio of third-down conversions (7 of 17 to 4 of 14), but also had four turnovers to Michigan's none.
Jan. 1, 1988:Florida State topped Nebraska 31-28 in the Fiesta Bowl. Nebraska I-back Tyreese Knox’s fumble at the Florida State 3-yard line kept the Huskers from turning a 28-24 lead into an 11-point edge with 6:58 left in the game, and FSU quarterback Danny McManus finished a 97-yard, game-winning drive with a 15-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal.