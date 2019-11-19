Husker notes: Deontai Williams still 'locked in'; Lovers of football and more

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first starting safety, Deontai Williams, still prepares each week like he’s playing, sophomore defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt said.
“He’s locked in,” Taylor-Britt said. “He’s in film watching with us, he’s still taking the tests we take, he’s still locked in and trying to keep everything fresh to him so once he comes back, its like he never even got hurt.”
Williams had shoulder surgery after appearing in just one game this season against South Alabama.
The former junior college defensive back will have at least one more year of eligibility with Nebraska.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Lovers of football
Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher has focused a great deal of energy on recruiting the state of Florida.
The main reason, he said, was their love of the game.
“I know one thing about those kids from down there, they’ll play anywhere,” Fisher said. “They’ll go anywhere to play football.”
Even so, it’s important to get them on campus for official visits, Fisher said, because the state of Nebraska isn’t talked about much in Florida.
“Being able to get recruits from the state of Florida is not easy, but being able to build up relationships throughout recruiting in high school in the state of Florida, its kind of what I’ve been doing for awhile,” Fisher said. “Being able to get those highly rated recruits to come up and take a visit has always been the goal.”
A strip-six?
Nebraska took a lead over Wisconsin in the first half thanks to a strip of Jonathan Taylor that the Huskers turned into points on the next possession.
But Ben Stille wanted those points quicker.
“That fumble should’ve been bigger than it was,” the defensive lineman said. “Obviously getting the ball was great at the end of the quarter, but that should’ve been a touchdown for us. Their whole team stopped playing and that should’ve been six for us so, that was def a missed opportunity.”
Quick hits
» Senior cornerback Lamar Jackson said he feels “urgency” to end his career well at Nebraska. He has two games left — at Maryland and vs. Iowa — and has been practicing well, according to Fisher.
» Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said the goal is to roughly double the snaps for true freshman defensive lineman Ty Robinson on Saturday, which would give him upwards of 30.
"He went in there as a true freshman, played against one of the best offensive lines in the country and held his own," Chinander said. "So that's a very, very positive thing to see."
» Junior-college transfer and lineman Jahkeem Green will also travel and be part of the game plan after appearing in his second game last week, Tuioti said.
» Senior D-lineman Carlos Davis practiced Monday and Tuesday, Tuioti said, after the senior missed Saturday's game with a minor injury. The coach added he is "optimistic" about captain Darrion Daniels returning from injury to his nose tackle role soon.
"He's taken a lot more reps and he's starting to look more fluid in his movements," Tuioti said of Daniels. "I think when he's ready to go, he'll be playing for us. But I do anticipate him playing again before it's all over."
» Taylor-Britt mock-interviewed position mate Bootle late in the post-practice availability. "Toughest interview of my life," the junior Bootle tweeted later.
» True freshman defensive back Myles Farmer played at least one snap Saturday, Fisher confirmed. The newcomer can appear in one more game this year and still keep his redshirt status.
"He's getting so much better," Fisher said. "So much better."
The coach listed Farmer, Noa Pola-Gates and Quinton Newsome among the Class of 2019 DBs who will take a "huge jump" with an offseason of conditioning and development.
» NU practiced inside Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.