Nebraska's Barret Pickering is greeted after kicking an extra point. The Husker missed his first field goal attempt, but would later make another and was 4 for 4 on extra points.
The last eight weeks, during which he’s been sidelined by injury. The injury itself. How well he’s feeling now. All the Nebraska sophomore kicker was thinking late Saturday was how his streak of 10 made field goals dating back to last season could end on a 32-yarder that his team needed in the second quarter.
“At the stage of my career I’m at, there should be no rust from that distance,” Pickering said. “I should be executing, not missing kicks like that.”
Pickering began taking reps with the top unit this week, he said. He’s been working with the training staff the past two months with the goal of getting on the turf this year. The Alabama native made a 30-yard field goal after pulling his first one and was 4 for 4 on extra points.
Asked again about his pain level and mobility, the kicker reiterated that performance should trump any excuse.
“I’m out there on the field,” Pickering said. “That’s all that matters. I should be out there just making kicks.”
Blackshirts don't set tone early
The pregame vibe on defense wasn’t good.
It was poor enough that Frost said Daniels — a senior lineman who has been on campus less than a year — had to stop everybody and yell at them. Frost charged the moment to a culture of “just an average team.”
Other Huskers painted a more specific picture after the 38-31 loss to Indiana. Defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt said players were “feeling sorry for themselves,” perhaps related to injuries and the physical wear of the season. Defensive lineman Ben Stille said the morning was an example of how position leaders — himself included — weren’t upholding the standard of being fully focused on the game.
“There’s a fine line between playing loose — being loose pregame, being loose in practice, being loose in walk-throughs — and being locked in,” Stille said. “I think teetering that line is important.”
Freshman outside linebacker Garrett Nelson, who saw a career-high number of snaps, lamented putting the defensive backs in such poor position with the front seven failing to produce a pass rush. The performance was even more painful considering the team donned black alternate jerseys to honor the tradition of defensive excellence.
“A lot of former Blackshirts are probably putting some holes through some walls,” Nelson said. “I don’t blame them.”
Special teams gaffes continued to be a theme. In addition to Pickering’s wide-left miss of a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter, the other aspects of the kicking game hounded the Huskers as well. William Przystup booted a ball out of bounds on a kickoff to set up the Hoosiers at the 35-yard line in the third quarter — Indiana scored the go-ahead touchdown six plays later. Punter Isaac Armstrong shanked a punt out of bounds for 19 yards earlier in the frame. The visitors found the end zone on that ensuing drive, as well.
“We’ve got a lot of guys on this team that really care, we’ve got some guys on this team that are tough and dedicated enough, (but) we don’t have enough of them yet,” Frost said. “I told the team, right now that’s where we are, we’re just OK. We’re just OK right now because a lot of the things that are done are just OK.”
Hoosier QB wings it
Ramsey, a redshirt junior, said Nebraska’s defense gave him what he wanted. He ended up throwing for 351 yards.
“They didn’t do a whole lot different (than on film), and that’s a credit to our coaches for preparing us,” he said.
Ramsey also added this: “I don’t think it had anything to do with their defense. I think it had a lot to do with our skilled guys.”
Indiana coach Tom Allen said the Hoosiers knew they couldn’t run much on Nebraska, so they took to the air.
“We found things we could take advantage of in the pass game, and they proved to be true,” Allen said.
Softball recruits make an appearance
An ideal game day atmosphere Saturday provided a perfect pitch day for not only football recruits but those in many other sports.
Notable among those was the first gathering of softball recruits. Now that the high school season has ended in states that have a fall season, it’s easier to get everyone together for on-campus visits.
All eight of the players who have committed to being part of 2020 recruiting class were on the Memorial Stadium sideline Saturday prior to Nebraska’s football game against Indiana.
That group included two players who have been honored on previous World-Herald’s All-Nebraska teams — Gretna's Billie Andrews and Lincoln Southwest’s Abbie Squier.
Andrews, whose sister Brooke will be a freshman for the Huskers in 2020, is an infield recruit, while Squier will patrol the outfield beginning in 2021.
In addition to eight seniors, one high school junior joined the group. Papillion-La Vista catcher Brooke Dumont, who helped lead the Monarchs to the first undefeated season by a Class A team in state history, was making her initial visit to Lincoln.
The Huskers are scheduled to open their 2020 season in Las Cruces, N.M. Feb. 6 against host New Mexico State.
Veterans honored
Because the Huskers don’t have another home game for three weeks, the annual salute to military veterans and law enforcement was part of Saturday’s pregame activities.
Nebraska will be on its second bye week of the season on the Saturday prior to Veterans Day.
Flags from all branches of the military were presented during the National Anthem, and there was a flyover during the anthem.
Quick Hits
» Nebraska was without Daniels, one of its top defensive linemen on Saturday. Amid the numerous injuries on offense, Daniels — arguably NU’s best defensive player through the first half of the season — was not able to help the Huskers’ defense.
“He’s a little injured,” Frost said. “He tried to gut it out, but he just wasn’t full speed.”
» On six different drives Saturday, an Indiana defender dropped to the turf, seemingly injured between Nebraska offensive plays. Memorial Stadium voiced its fierce displeasure at each injury, although a few were hurt enough to be taken to the trainer’s bench.
“I think in sports you have to give those guys the benefit of the doubt, but it can hurt your tempo in a game like that with injuries and stoppages,” NU quarterback Noah Vedral said. “But again, I’m not going to accuse them of anything because if they are injured they deserve the benefit of the doubt.”
1 of 95
Indiana's Ty Fryfogle catches a pass for a touchdown against Nebraska's defender Dicaprio Bootle during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Vice Admiral Walter ÒTedÓ Carter and his wife Lynda wave to the crowd as Nebraska takes on Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Carter was announced as the Nebraska Board of Regents priority candidate for the NU presidency Friday.
Indiana's Ty Fryfogle catches a pass for a touchdown against Nebraska's defender Dicaprio Bootle during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Ty Fryfogle catches a pass for a touchdown against Nebraska's defender Dicaprio Bootle during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost looks at his play card during the second half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey is taken down by Indiana defenders during the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson delivers a face mask penalty on Indiana's Jamar Johnson during the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson signals a first down while making eye contact with Indiana's Tiawan Mullen during the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Indiana's Nick Westbrook on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey shovel passes the ball to WanÕDale Robinson during the second half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson celebrates a tackle during the first half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matt Farniok and the rest of the offensive line look back to the sideline during the first half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Vice Admiral Walter ÒTedÓ Carter and his wife Lynda wave to the crowd as Nebraska takes on Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Carter was announced as the Nebraska Board of Regents priority candidate for the NU presidency Friday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills reacts to watching a replay on the jumbo-screen during the second half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Whop Philyor battles Nebraska's Mohamed Barry during the third quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's David Ellis runs into the end zone against Nebraska's Lamar Jackson during the third quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Whop Philyor battles Nebraska's Mohamed Barry during the third quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey delivers a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost and Luke McCaffrey look on during a Indiana kick in the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fumbles the ball alongside Indiana's Alfred Bryant, Khalil Bryant and Juwan Burgess during the fourth quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Peyton Hendershot catches a deep pass during the third quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Matt Bjorson dives in for a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana head coach Tom Allen high fives fans following the Hoosiers 38-31 win over Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Disappointed Nebraska fans watch as Indiana wins 38-31 over the Huskers on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana fan James Smith of Bloomington, Indiana, congratulates Ty Fryfogle on a good game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, following the Hoosiers 38-31 win over the Huskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson regains control of the football as he runs the ball against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke tackles Indiana's Stevie Scott III on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Stevie Scott III scores as he runs over Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson runs the ball against Indiana's Marcelino Ball on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Micah McFadden celebrates recovering a fumble against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost reacts to Indiana scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Indiana's Alfred Bryant on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Indiana's Alfred Bryant on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Peyton Hendershot catches a pass against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Indiana's Alfred Bryant, 92, and Micah McFadden, 47, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
A beam of sunlight illuminates a sliver of the south end zone fan section as Nebraska plays Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey throws against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour runs the ball against Indiana's Micah McFadden on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost reacts to Indiana scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Stevie Scott III runs over Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle to score a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson leaves the field after the Huskers' 38-31 loss to Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Stevie Scott III, left, runs over Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle to score a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey throws a pass in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost leaves the field after the Huskers' 38-31 loss to Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, right, and Noah Vedral, left, stay loose on the sidelines during the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral stays loose on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Davis, left, Khalil Davis and Ben Stille celebrate a fourth quarter sack by Khalil Davis.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson, left, spins out of Indiana's Reakwon Jones' tackle in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, center, and JD Spielman, left, walk off the field following the Huskers 38-31 loss to Indiana.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral throws a pass in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson talks with the coaches during a timeout in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills walks off the football field following the Huskers 38-31 loss to Indiana.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, right, talks with Indiana head coach Tom Allen at the end of the game. Indiana beat Nebraska 38-31.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Ty Fryfogle celebrates his touchdown with Stevie Scott III against Nebraska during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral leaves the field injured in the first half in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral leaves the field injured in the first half in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost reacts after Noah Vedral leaves the game injured during the first half in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska receiver Kanawai Noa scores a touchdown against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll receives a pass from Noah Vedral against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey runs the ball against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral throws against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost coaches against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost has words with his offense in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost has words with his offense in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey looks for a pass against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey celebrates a touchdown run against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Will Honas, right, tackles Indiana's Stevie Scott III in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Peyton Ramsey, left, is second by Nebraska's Ben Stille in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Allen Stallings IV recovers a fumble by Nebraska's Noah Vedral who also made the tackle during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa, left, celebrates with Luke McCaffrey after McCaffrey threw Noa a touchdown late in the second quarter.