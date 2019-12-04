Darrion Daniels

The 325-pound Darrion Daniels intercepted a pass against Purdue this season.

Nebraska nose tackle Darrion Daniels has accepted an invitation to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Daniels, a team captain, started 11 games this season — he missed the Wisconsin game due to injury — after joining Nebraska as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State. He had a career-high 34 tackles, including 4 for loss and 1.5 sacks. he also had an interception. Daniels received All-Big Ten honorable mention from the league coaches.

Daniels came to Nebraska to play his final college season with his younger brother, fellow defensive lineman Damion Daniels.

The Collegiate Bowl is a postseason all-star game for players hoping to boost their NFL draft profile. It will be played Jan. 18 at the Rose Bowl.

Another similar event, the East-West Shrine Bowl, will feature three Huskers — Lamar Jackson, Khalil Davis and Carlos Davis.

