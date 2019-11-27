Johnny Rodgers

An illustration of Husker Heisman winner Johnny Rodgers that ran with the book "24th & Glory" about North Omaha during the Civil Rights era and the incredible generation of athletes that came out of the neighborhood at that time.

 ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD

If you need a gift idea for the holidays, The World-Herald book "24th & Glory" written by Dirk Chatelain would make a great option.

And we have an opportunity to make it even more special.

Husker legend Johnny Rodgers — one of the central figures in the story about North Omaha's greatest generation of athletes — will be signing copies of the book this Friday on campus. He'll be at the university bookstore at the Nebraska Union from 10-11:30 a.m. before the Iowa game.

Copies of the book will be available to purchase there, or if you already have a copy, bring it with you and get it signed by the Heisman winner. 

You can also click here to purchase the book through the OWH Store.

The complete series is also available to read online for World-Herald subscribers at Omaha.com/Glory

