Husker legend Eric Crouch elected to college football hall fame

Eric Crouch finished his Husker career as only the third quarterback in NCAA history to rush for 3,000 yards and pass for 4,000 yards.

 MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch is one of 19 members of the 2020 college football hall of fame class, announced Wednesday by National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame.

Crouch, a two-time Big 12 player of the year, becomes the 19th Husker player to earn induction into the hall of fame and gives NU 25 overall members, including six coaches. 

“Eric Crouch had a special talent and is one of the most unique athletes I have coached in my career," former Husker coach Frank Solich said in a press release. "His 2001 season was remarkable as he broke numerous NCAA and school records on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. His outstanding leadership helped guide our team to the National Championship Game at the Rose Bowl as a senior. Eric is a special young man and very deserving of this prestigious honor. He has represented Nebraska at the highest level both on and off the field.”

Crouch finished his Husker career as only the third quarterback in NCAA history to rush for 3,000 yards and pass for 4,000 yards. In his senior season, Crouch became just the 13th quarterback in NCAA history to rush and pass for 1,000 yards in the same season.

The Millard North grad ended his NU career with 32 school records, and he remains atop the Nebraska charts for rushing by a quarterback (3,434), total touchdowns (88), career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (59) and single-season rushing touchdowns for a quarterback (20).

“Eric was a great runner and had excellent speed to go with his other skills," Tom Osborne, a 1998 college football hall of fame inductee, said in a press release. "The thing that really struck me about Eric is that he was so much stronger than you would have thought. When I was recruiting him in high school and watched him in the weight room, it struck me that he was lifting amounts of weight that would have made an offensive lineman proud. He was really gifted and his skills fit Nebraska very well. I didn’t get to coach him, but enjoyed watching his career.”

