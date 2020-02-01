The sophomore Husker center — who won three all-class gold medals in shot put and discus at the Nebraska state track meet — finished third Saturday at the Adidas Classic with a throw of 56 feet, 2¾ inches, which is a collegiate personal record. NU junior Burger Lambrechts won the meet with a monster throw of 64-8, which is one of the top marks in the NCAA this season.
Jurgens' throw wouldn't like break the top 50, but track is far more competitive than general enthusiasts may think and throwing events tend to favor older, more seasoned throwers.
Jurgens is the latest in a line of recent Husker football players to compete in track. Carlos and Khalil Davis were All-Big Ten discus throwers, while Jaron Woodyard competed in sprints.
Next spring, NU will almost certainly include incoming football recruit Marcus Fleming on the track team. His top time of 21.01 seconds in the 200-meter dash would put him in contention for All-Big Ten honors.
