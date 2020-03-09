Cam Taylor-Britt's sweatshirt said the words before he did: "Humble over hype."

Taylor-Britt is a vocal guy, with a smile on his face most of the time. But the Nebraska junior has experienced 4-8 and 5-7 seasons in Lincoln. Losing, Taylor-Britt said, is not fun. 

"And we've lost a lot," Taylor-Britt said. 

NU kicked off spring practice Monday with a morning workout and then three hours of interviews with the media. Nebraska players started the session with straightforward voices and pragmatic perspectives on where Nebraska is.

The Huskers want to put the past where it belongs, but senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said they are using it as a tool for motivation. 

"It's a fine line," Bootle said. 

More quick notes:

» There's no question the defensive backs see themselves as leaders on the defense and the team. 

» The offensive line returns five starters. It should be a strength even as some of those starters may be challenged for their jobs. 

"There shouldn't be any excuses this year," left tackle Brenden Jaimes, who has started for three seasons. 

Matt Farniok worked at right tackle, where he's started for three seasons, and left guard.

» Husker players, having missed the last three postseasons, started doing drill work earlier in 2020 than in previous seasons. 

"A lot of guys were hungry knowing we left a lot on the table last year," defensive end Ben Stille said.

Said Jaimes: "I think it's closer than people think. We've just got to do what we've got to do. ... (Frost) needs to get the players on the field he wants on the field and, once he does, everything else will take off."

» Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick brings a "new energy" to the room, tight end Jack Stoll said. Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson said Lubick clearly meshes with Frost and "probably gets along with him better than most people he's worked with."

» NU's most-productive receiver, JD Spielman, is taking a break this spring. He didn't come up often during Monday's interviews, except with Robinson.

"We don't talk football at this point," Robinson said, citing that most of his conversations with Spielman are focused on personal health.  

