Two Nebraska football players accused of sexual misconduct have appealed a decision by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to suspend them for 2½ years.
An investigation conducted by UNL's Title IX office sided with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by Andre Hunt and Katerian LeGrone, ESPN has reported.
Attorneys for both men have said their clients have done nothing wrong.
Carlos Monzon, Hunt's attorney, said Tuesday morning that an appeal has been filed on behalf of Hunt.
Kaz Long, who represents LeGrone, said LeGrone's appeal was filed Tuesday afternoon. The 2½-year suspensions address the men's status as UNL students.
The two players were suspended indefinitely from all football team activities in August. The suspensions came a day after a woman told authorities she had been sexually assaulted by the two players, according to ESPN.
Hunt and LeGrone have entered the NCAA transfer portal but remain enrolled at the university as of last week. Criminal charges have not been filed in the case, and Monzon said it's his understanding they won't be filed.
The burden of proof in Title IX investigations is the greater weight of the evidence, which is lower than in a criminal case, where allegations must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
The university's Title IX investigation report, ESPN reported, said "the greater weight of evidence" supported that the two men "engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies" during an Aug. 25 incident at their off-campus apartment.
The woman alleged that both men had sex with her after Hunt invited her over via Snapchat and said he wanted to have sex. The men say it was consensual, but the woman disagrees.
Long said he's frustrated that the results of the Title IX investigation went public, because it should be a confidential process. Long said they haven't had a hearing yet and look forward to having a fair hearing.
"I think it's inappropriate that any of this was leaked," Long said. "These were all allegations. There's been no finding of fact besides Title IX's investigation."
University officials will review the students' appeals and issue a decision within 14 business days that university offices are open, according to University of Nebraska policy.
