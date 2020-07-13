Monday passed quietly in major college football, but thanks to the NCAA's coronavirus pandemic plan, teams ramped up into a little more interaction with coaches and each other.

Starting Monday, coaches at Nebraska and other programs were able to work with players for eight hours a week, two of which could be spent in film study. Players were already doing some film work via Zoom, but the NCAA changes allow for more in-depth, in-person work.

The other six hours are spent in strength and conditioning workouts. NU strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval on Monday tweeted out several videos of Huskers working out, including center Cam Jurgens. Nebraska athletes had already been doing so on a voluntary basis.

NU also welcomed Sunday the last of its newcomers — walk-ons who played in the Shrine Bowl. They, like other Huskers, will have to undergo safety and testing protocols that Nebraska has used since April to ensure the safety of players and the community.

The NCAA allows programs to stay in the second phase of preseason prep until July 24, when coaches can start working with teams up to 20 hours a week, including six hours in a mini-camp mode with a football. Eight hours can be used for film study, while eight more can be used for strength and conditioning.

A full training camp is supposed to begin Aug. 7.

By then, Nebraska and other league schools may know their new conference-only schedules. They may also know better whether a season is possible or not given the state of the pandemic. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey each expressed doubt last week about whether or not the season could be played.

