Monday passed quietly in major college football, but thanks to the NCAA's coronavirus pandemic plan, teams ramped up into a little more interaction with coaches and each other.
Starting Monday, coaches at Nebraska and other programs were able to work with players for eight hours a week, two of which could be spent in film study. Players were already doing some film work via Zoom, but the NCAA changes allow for more in-depth, in-person work.
The other six hours are spent in strength and conditioning workouts. NU strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval on Monday tweeted out several videos of Huskers working out, including center Cam Jurgens. Nebraska athletes had already been doing so on a voluntary basis.
NU also welcomed Sunday the last of its newcomers — walk-ons who played in the Shrine Bowl. They, like other Huskers, will have to undergo safety and testing protocols that Nebraska has used since April to ensure the safety of players and the community.
The NCAA allows programs to stay in the second phase of preseason prep until July 24, when coaches can start working with teams up to 20 hours a week, including six hours in a mini-camp mode with a football. Eight hours can be used for film study, while eight more can be used for strength and conditioning.
A full training camp is supposed to begin Aug. 7.
By then, Nebraska and other league schools may know their new conference-only schedules. They may also know better whether a season is possible or not given the state of the pandemic. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey each expressed doubt last week about whether or not the season could be played.
Honorable mention: We highlighted 20 notable players who didn't make the cut for the top 50 but could still have an impact this season. They are (in alphabetical order):
Brody Belt, Jared Bubak, Turner Corcoran, Chase Contreraz, Niko Cooper, Levi Falck, Will Farniok, Christian Gaylord, Keem Green, Keyshawn Greene, Demariyon Houston, Sevion Morrison, Mosai Newsom, Will Nixon, Nouredin Nouili, Noa Pola-Gates, William Przystup, Logan Smothers, Eli Sullivan, Ronald Thompkins.
50. Blaise Gunnerson: The true freshman's position remains somewhat fluid since he could line up as a defensive end or outside linebacker. His strength as an edge rusher is much more certain. Click here to read more.
49. Brant Banks: Many fans may know Banks from his three minutes of action with the Nebraska men’s basketball team in last spring’s Big Ten tournament. This fall he will make his case to be the backup at one of the most important positions in football. Click here to read more.
48. Broc Bando: Spring was supposed to be a “prove it” opportunity for the former Lincoln Southeast standout, but now fall camp will be perhaps the last best chance for Bando to secure a role in Nebraska’s two-deep depth chart. Click here to read more.
47. Pheldarius Payne: Nebraska coaches sought a change-of-pace presence on their defensive front and found one in Payne, a junior college transfer. Quickness — with an innate ability to make blockers miss in short spaces — will be what can get him on the field. Click here to read more.
46. Chris Hickman: Once considered a future staple for Nebraska at tight end, Hickman expanded his role late last season to include wide receiver. Where exactly he settles — or if he settles anywhere — remains unknown for the former three-star prospect from Omaha Burke. Click here to read more.
45. Connor Culp: In Nebraska’s wide-open kicking competition, Culp is perhaps the most high-profile contender and certainly the most experienced at the Division I level. The LSU transfer has found a starting opportunity in Lincoln. Click here to read more.
43. Quinton Newsome: Newsome impressed enough in one season that he was among three of Nebraska’s 2019 scholarship recruits to not redshirt their first year in college. His role will likely expand significantly in the coming months. Click here to read more.
42. Zavier Betts: The lone in-state scholarship signee in Nebraska’s 2020 class, Betts joins the roster as potentially a quick-impact player. He offers a combination of length and elite explosiveness the Huskers have had little of in recent years. Click here to read more.
41. Myles Farmer: He is primed to make an immediate and potentially lasting difference in the Nebraska secondary. A physical, hard-hitting safety, Farmer has a reputation around North Stadium for being inquisitive and self-motivating. Click here to read more.
40. Luke Reimer: Reimer is why you try to build a solid walk-on tradition, because the inside linebacker is sniffing a scholarship in a few years if he continues to play the way he did as a freshman. Click here to read more.
39. Casey Rogers: Casey Rogers has looked game ready for some time now. But with the stack of talent in front of him, he didn’t have a lot of chances to prove it. This year he will. Click here to read more.
38. Rahmir Johnson: The running back position is set with Dedrick Mills as the No. 1 guy, but it’d go a long way for Nebraska if Johnson was able to find a regular place on the field. Click here to read more.
37. Nick Henrich: Nebraska’s 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year appears to be back and healthy, and ready to fight for playing time at inside linebacker. Barrett Ruud has been high on Henrich, who has the added pressure of being a scholarship in-state kid from Omaha. Click here to read more.
36. Trent Hixson: Hixson earned a scholarship after winning a starting position on the offensive line last year. But he'll have to fend off some competition if he wants to start again in 2020. Click here to read more.
35. Braxton Clark: Clark is a presence in every room he's in, fitting of a Big Ten corner. He'll have all the chances in the world to take a key role in Nebraska's secondary next season. Click here to read more.
34. Marcus Fleming: With the absence of JD Spielman, Nebraska will be searching even harder for a spark in the return game and through the air. Fleming might be the piece NU’s been looking for. Click here to read more.
32. Eteva Mauga-Clements: After three seasons in the junior college ranks at Diablo Valley College, Mauga-Clements comes to Nebraska looking to steal time at inside linebacker. NU thinks it has a steal here, and he very well could be. Click here to read more.
31. Ethan Piper: Piper might end up being a real asset for the offensive line. He could play any of the three interior spots, and history shows he’ll find the field at some point based on the frequency of lineman injuries in recent years. Click here to read more.
30. Boe Wilson: Wilson has started the last 21 games at right guard but he'll likely have to compete for a starting in 2020. He has generally been a reliable run blocker, especially in short-area plays. Click here to read more.
29. Luke McCaffrey: Welcome to the most intriguing player on the Countdown. McCaffrey flashed just enough in four games last season to pique the interest of Husker fans for 2020. Click here to read more.
Sept. 5: Purdue
Sept. 12: Central Michigan
Sept. 19: South Dakota State
Sept. 26: Cincinnati
Oct. 3: at Northwestern
Oct. 10: Illinois
Oct. 24: at Rutgers
Oct. 31: at Ohio State
Nov. 7: Penn State
Nov. 14: at Iowa
Nov. 21: at Wisconsin
Nov. 27: Minnesota
