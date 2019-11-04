Damian Jackson

Husker defensive lineman Damian Jackson was named one of five finalists for the 2019 Armed Forces Merit Award announced Monday.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

He is the only FBS player among the five finalists.

Jackson was a Navy Seal for four years before walking on at Nebraska, having never played football prior to college. He is currently in his third year as a Husker.

Jackson made his collegiate debut against Bethune Cookman in 2018, and has played in one game this season. Against Purdue, he recorded one solo and one assisted tackle.

He earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in last year.

The winner will be announced on Veteran's Day (Nov. 11) at 10 a.m.

