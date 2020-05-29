Freshman defensive back Henry Gray has entered the transfer portal less than six months after enrolling at Nebraska, he confirmed to The World-Herald.
In a message posted to social media, Gray said he's entered the portal because of an "unanticipated family situation."
Gray, a four-star in the 2020 recruiting class, was an early enrollee and moved to Lincoln in January. He is now testing the transfer market.
“I don’t want to get into what I’m going to do,” Gray said.
The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back was rated the No. 27 cornerback in the 2020 class and chose Nebraska over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State, among others. Gray was a high school All-American in Hollywood, Florida, and competed in the Under Armour All-America game.
Gray was slated to be a safety for NU secondary coach Travis Fisher. He was one of five freshman defensive backs.
Nebraska's spring practices were canceled in March after the spread of coronavirus. Football players are scheduled to return to campus next week to go through voluntary workouts.
