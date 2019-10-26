...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEARLY STEADY THROUGH THE MIDDLE
OF NEXT WEEK.
&&
It was another frustrating game for Husker coach Scott Frost.
LINCOLN — Mixing and matching quarterbacks throughout, Nebraska attempted to engineer a second-half comeback to beat Indiana at home.
Instead, the Huskers fell 38-31, dropping to 4-4 on the year.
It was a carousel of QBs, starting even before the game. Nebraska had Adrian Martinez take first-team snaps in pregame, then started Noah Vedral. But he only lasted about two quarters, and was taken off the field with an apparent injury and replaced by Luke McCaffrey.
The true freshman managed most of the game, until the end of the fourth quarter, when he made his way to the medical tent, and Vedral came back in with NU down 38-31.
He threw a 31-yard pass to JD Spielman to get across the 50, but a fourth-down pass to Jack Stoll fell incomplete.
Vedral finished the game with 201 passing yards, completing 14 of 16 passes. McCaffrey ran for 76 yards and passed for 71. Wan’Dale Robinson led NU in rushing with 83 yards and added 71 receiving.
Indiana had themselves a day through the air. Peyton Ramsey, the backup, completed 27 of 40 passes for 351 yards and two scores. Receiver Whop Philyor caught 14 passes for 178 yards.
Vedral led NU to a 14-3 lead with two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter.
Ramsey worked the NU secondary, completing 15 of 19 passes in the first half to keep the Hoosiers close. Ramsey kept a zone read and closed the gap to 14-9. IU missed the point after.
Vedral got NU down to the 19-yard-line, then coughed up a fumble five yards in the backfield, which was scooped up by Shamar Jones. He took it 68 yards the other way to the IU 8-yard-line, eventually chased down by Vedral.
Ramsey hit Ty Fryfogle on a back-shoulder throw on the next play to take a 16-14 lead with 12:19 left in the second quarter.
Nebraska was bailed out on a third-and-13 run stopped behind the line of scrimmage with a 15-yard facemask penalty. Vedral hit Mike Williams on a post for 34 yards two plays later and Nebraska was cooking again. Frost went for it on fourth down again, and Robinson got it, but Williams was called for an illegal formation. So Barret Pickering attempted his first field goal of the year, and he sailed it wide left, and IU remained up two.
Nebraska forced IU’s first punt of the day, which pinned NU inside its own 10-yard line. On first down, Vedral ran to the left and fumbled, and was injured on the play. McCaffrey came in for two plays but couldn’t get the first down, and Indiana took back over.
Alex Davis picked off a tipped pass to give NU some life. McCaffrey ran for 12, then threw to Robinson for a 22-yard screen pass. He later faked a run, pulled back and threw his first career touchdown for a 21-16 halftime lead.
A shanked punt by Isaac Armstrong gave the Hoosiers the ball on Nebraska’s side of the 50 early in the third. Ramsey hit Philyor for 24 yards on first-and-10 to put the ball at the 1. David Ellis scored, and a two-point conversion made it 24-21 with 7:30 left in the third.
Pickering tied it up at 24 with a 30-yarder on the ensuing possession.
IU immediately responded through the air. Ramsey hit Peyton Hendershot for 4 yards on the drive, then tight end Matt Bjorson on the final play of the third quarter for the touchdown.
McCaffrey hit Kanawai Noa on first down, but he coughed up a fumble, Nebraska’s third on the day.
On second-and-20, Ramsey went deep and connected with Fryfogle for 38. On fourth-and-8 later in the drive, Hoosier coach Tom Allen rolled the dice, and Carlos Davis was flagged for roughing the passer. The next play, Stevie Scott bowled over Lamar Jackson in the end zone for a score, and a 38-24 lead.
Fans headed for the exits after that.
Back-to-back personal fouls on one play pushed the ball past the 50 for McCaffrey and the offense. Robinson took a handoff, ran around four defenders from 4 yards and cut the lead down to seven with 10 minutes left.
NU forced a third down near the Nebraska 39, and Ramsey was taken down for a sack by Khalil Davis.
McCaffrey made his way into the injury tent, so Vedral took back over with 6:36 left at the 7-yard-line.
He couldn’t put points on the board, though, and IU ran the game out for its sixth win of the season.
1 of 43
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey runs the ball against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
