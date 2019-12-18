Husker coach Scott Frost will meet with Maurice Washington on Thursday

Nebraska's Maurice Washington arrives with the Huskers prior to the game on Saturday in Lincoln.

LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Scott Frost will meet with Maurice Washington tomorrow, he said on Wednesday.

Washington's status has been in limbo for months after the running back was removed from the program in October.

"We’re going to meet with Maurice tomorrow and try to come to a resolution on what's going to happen," Frost said.

Washington has appeared in 18 games the past two seasons, gaining 1,136 total yards on 127 carries and 36 receptions. He played this season despite being charged with a felony in connection with a 10-second sex video of his ex-girlfriend he is accused of sending to her. Washington's case in California was delayed for the fifth time in six months last week. He must appear in court for the next hearing.

Washington was suspended for two halves by Frost this season, then was removed from the team after Nebraska’s loss at Minnesota.

Frost said he’d revisit Washington’s status after the season.

“There always comes to a point where you have to throw your hands up and say ‘we tried,’ but, until then, we want to do what’s right for them, because I think that’s the right thing to do,” Frost said in October. “And we’ve certainly tried to do everything we can for Mo.”

