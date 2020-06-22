The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.
* * *
Blaise Gunnerson
6-6, 250 • Freshman • Outside linebacker
Gunnerson’s position remains somewhat fluid since he could line up as a defensive end or outside linebacker. His strength as an edge rusher is much more certain.
The Carroll Kuemper grad represented a recruiting win for Nebraska in the 2020 class when the consensus three-star prospect chose the Huskers over Iowa State and Iowa. He enrolled early at NU, though an injury would have limited his spring participation if pandemic-related shutdowns hadn’t wiped it out after two practices.
Now the focus for the athletic big man is to recover and rebuild his body after offseason ankle surgery and his second hip operation in as many years. He’s likely ticketed for a redshirt season, though relative opportunity at his positions means fall camp should be intriguing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.