Broc Bando

Broc Bando hopes to continue moving up the Huskers' offensive line depth chart, but he has plenty of competition from younger players.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

Broc Bando

6-5, 310 • Junior • Offensive line

Spring was supposed to be a “prove it” opportunity for the former Lincoln Southeast standout, but now fall camp will be perhaps the last best chance for Bando to secure a role in Nebraska’s two-deep depth chart.

The big man showed flashes last year, when position coach Greg Austin said in September that no O-lineman on the team had progressed more than he did. Bando appeared in every 2019 game on the extra-point kick team and also appeared in multiple games as a reserve left tackle.

With eight scholarship freshman O-linemen on the roster, the 21-year-old Bando’s advantages are his physical maturity and versatility as someone who can play anywhere on the line.

1 of 3

