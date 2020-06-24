The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.
* * *
Broc Bando
6-5, 310 • Junior • Offensive line
Spring was supposed to be a “prove it” opportunity for the former Lincoln Southeast standout, but now fall camp will be perhaps the last best chance for Bando to secure a role in Nebraska’s two-deep depth chart.
The big man showed flashes last year, when position coach Greg Austin said in September that no O-lineman on the team had progressed more than he did. Bando appeared in every 2019 game on the extra-point kick team and also appeared in multiple games as a reserve left tackle.
With eight scholarship freshman O-linemen on the roster, the 21-year-old Bando’s advantages are his physical maturity and versatility as someone who can play anywhere on the line.
