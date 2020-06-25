Pheldarius Payne

Pheldarius Payne grew up in Virginia, then attended junior college in Pennsylvania for two years before landing at Nebraska.

 LACKAWANNA COLLEGE ATHLETICS

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Pheldarius Payne

6-3, 275 • Junior • Defensive end

Nebraska coaches sought a change-of-pace presence on their defensive front and found one in Payne.

The two-year starter at junior-college power Lackawanna College is listed at least 10 pounds lighter than every other NU scholarship D-lineman and is among the shortest. It all aids in his “Payne Train” approach of getting into the backfield. He finished with 12 tackles for loss (four sacks) last year.

Quickness — with an innate ability to make blockers miss in short spaces — will be what can get the product of Suffolk, Virginia, on the field sooner than later. His skill set will be in demand too, considering no returning Nebraska lineman collected more than three sacks last year.

If Payne proves to be stronger and faster than before, he could quickly find his way into the six- to eight-man rotation.

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

1 of 4

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email