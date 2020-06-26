Chris Hickman

Omaha Burke grad Chris Hickman started his Husker career as a tight end, but he could play more wide receiver this season.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Chris Hickman

6-6, 215 • Redshirt freshman • Receiver/Tight end

Once considered a future staple for Nebraska at tight end, Hickman expanded his role late last season to include wide receiver. Where exactly he settles — or if he settles anywhere — remains unknown for the former three-star prospect from Omaha Burke who appeared in four games in 2019 while retaining his redshirt.

Receiver appears his most likely destination if for no other reason than NU is loaded with upperclassmen at tight end while it essentially starts over at wideout.

Scott Frost last year also tabbed Hickman as perhaps the team’s best perimeter blocker, a job that’s critical in opening up the Husker offense. His frame could give Big Red a dimension in the passing game it hasn’t had under Frost, particularly in jump-ball situations.

