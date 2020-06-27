Connor Culp

Connor Culp was LSU's starting kicker in 2017 but was a backup the last two seasons. He's now at Nebraska after joining the Huskers as a graduate transfer.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Connor Culp

5-10, 187 • Senior • Placekicker

In Nebraska’s wide-open kicking competition, Culp is perhaps the most high-profile contender and certainly the most experienced at the Division I level.

The senior grad transfer celebrated a national championship with LSU last year and was a starter for the Tigers in 2017, when he hit 11 of 16 field goals and 20 of 23 extra points. Instead of backing up one of the nation’s best kickers for a third straight season, Culp has found a starting opportunity in Lincoln.

The Huskers remade their placekicking group after using six different kickers a year ago.

Also joining Culp as new walk-on additions are junior Iowa Western transfer Chase Contreraz, freshman Ryan Novosel (Chicago) and punter/kicker Tyler Crawford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma). Redshirt freshmen Gabe Heins (Kearney) and Grant Detlefsen (Lincoln Southeast) return, as well.

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

1 of 6

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email