The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.
* * *
Connor Culp
5-10, 187 • Senior • Placekicker
In Nebraska’s wide-open kicking competition, Culp is perhaps the most high-profile contender and certainly the most experienced at the Division I level.
The senior grad transfer celebrated a national championship with LSU last year and was a starter for the Tigers in 2017, when he hit 11 of 16 field goals and 20 of 23 extra points. Instead of backing up one of the nation’s best kickers for a third straight season, Culp has found a starting opportunity in Lincoln.
The Huskers remade their placekicking group after using six different kickers a year ago.
Also joining Culp as new walk-on additions are junior Iowa Western transfer Chase Contreraz, freshman Ryan Novosel (Chicago) and punter/kicker Tyler Crawford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma). Redshirt freshmen Gabe Heins (Kearney) and Grant Detlefsen (Lincoln Southeast) return, as well.
