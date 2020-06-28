The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Javin Wright

6-3, 205 • Redshirt freshman • Outside linebacker/Defensive back

Who is Nebraska’s most versatile defender? Wright added his name to the short list this spring when coaches revealed the player they recruited as a defensive back would also spend time at outside ‘backer.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was especially bullish on the son of former Blackshirt Toby Wright, saying he could “job swap” and is “ridiculously smart” with his football studies.

NU is comfortable with Wright as a 205-pound DB or up to 230 as a linebacker, making him a rare commodity. The latter job may be his best bet to contribute significantly this year considering the position is wide open beyond 2019 regulars in senior JoJo Domann, junior Caleb Tannor and sophomore Garrett Nelson.

