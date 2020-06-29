The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Quinton Newsome

6-2, 180 • Sophomore • Cornerback

Newsome impressed enough in one season that he was among three of Nebraska’s 2019 scholarship recruits to not redshirt their first year.

The Georgia native mostly saw action on special teams in 10 games, but his role will likely expand significantly in the coming months. He's another lengthy and rangy defender, a prototypical recruit for defensive backs coach Travis Fisher.

A reasonable goal for Newsome in 2020 would be to earn a top backup spot at corner behind presumptive starters Dicaprio Bootle and Cam Taylor-Britt. That battle will include fellow sophomore Braxton Clark, along with true freshmen Tamon Lynum, Jaiden Francois and Ronald Delancy.

Husker coaches love Newsome’s long-term upside.

evan.bland@owh.com, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

