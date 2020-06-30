Zavier Betts

Zavier Betts was the lone scholarship recruit from Nebraska in the Huskers' 2020 class.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Zavier Betts

6-2, 200 • Freshman • Wide receiver

The lone in-state scholarship signee in Nebraska’s 2020 class, Betts joins the roster as potentially a quick-impact player. Part of that is NU’s relative weakness at receiver, starting over almost entirely after hiring assistant coach Matt Lubick and losing leading performer JD Spielman in the offseason.

Part of it is Betts, a four-star recruit from Bellevue West who offers a combination of length and elite explosiveness the Huskers have had little of in recent years.

The freshman already did the work to become academically qualified. Armed with the physical tools to play early, the next big question is how quickly he becomes comfortable with the offensive scheme.

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

1 of 9

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email