The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.
* * *
Zavier Betts
6-2, 200 • Freshman • Wide receiver
The lone in-state scholarship signee in Nebraska’s 2020 class, Betts joins the roster as potentially a quick-impact player. Part of that is NU’s relative weakness at receiver, starting over almost entirely after hiring assistant coach Matt Lubick and losing leading performer JD Spielman in the offseason.
Part of it is Betts, a four-star recruit from Bellevue West who offers a combination of length and elite explosiveness the Huskers have had little of in recent years.
The freshman already did the work to become academically qualified. Armed with the physical tools to play early, the next big question is how quickly he becomes comfortable with the offensive scheme.
