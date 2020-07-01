Myles Farmer

Myles Farmer appeared in four games in 2019 and preserved his redshirt, but Husker secondary coach Travis Fisher has said Farmer had the skill to play a bigger role in his freshman season.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Myles Farmer

6-3, 205 • Redshirt freshman • Safety

Senior safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke may prevent Farmer from starting this year, but he is still primed to make an immediate and potentially lasting difference in the Nebraska secondary.

Position coach Travis Fisher in March called the Atlanta native one of the team’s best players and one he wanted to deploy well beyond the four games he appeared in last season. A physical, hard-hitting safety, Farmer has a reputation around North Stadium for being inquisitive and self-motivating.

With the departure of 2020 recruit Henry Gray, Farmer is one of just four scholarship players NU would prefer to keep at safety, joining fellow 2019 signee Noa Pola-Gates along with Williams and Dismuke.

Farmer’s time and opportunity are coming. The question is when the breakout happens.

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

1 of 11

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email