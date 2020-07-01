The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.
* * *
Myles Farmer
6-3, 205 • Redshirt freshman • Safety
Senior safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke may prevent Farmer from starting this year, but he is still primed to make an immediate and potentially lasting difference in the Nebraska secondary.
Position coach Travis Fisher in March called the Atlanta native one of the team’s best players and one he wanted to deploy well beyond the four games he appeared in last season. A physical, hard-hitting safety, Farmer has a reputation around North Stadium for being inquisitive and self-motivating.
With the departure of 2020 recruit Henry Gray, Farmer is one of just four scholarship players NU would prefer to keep at safety, joining fellow 2019 signee Noa Pola-Gates along with Williams and Dismuke.
Farmer’s time and opportunity are coming. The question is when the breakout happens.
