The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

Luke Reimer

6-1, 220 • Sophomore • Inside linebacker 

Reimer is why you try to build a solid walk-on tradition, because the inside linebacker is sniffing a scholarship in a few years if he continues to play the way he did as a freshman.

Reimer appeared in 10 games in 2019 with 11 total tackles, and recovered a fumble that could’ve helped seal a win at Colorado. He transitioned from a special teams role to some linebacker play as the season went on. In the blowout win at Maryland, Reimer had four tackles and one tackle for loss.

Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud has been high on Reimer from the beginning.

He and fellow in-state products Nick Henrich, Joey Johnson, Zach Schlager and Garrett Snodgrass should all get chances to sneak in playing time at inside linebacker.

