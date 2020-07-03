Casey Rogers

With Nebraska replacing its entire starting defensive line, Casey Rogers is one of the young players hoping to crack the lineup.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Casey Rogers

6-4, 300 • Sophomore • Defensive line

Casey Rogers has looked game ready for some time now. But with the stack of talent in front of him, he didn’t have a lot of chances to prove it.

This year he will, with a revamped defensive line replacing the Davis twins and Darrion Daniels.

Rogers appeared in four games last year but did not record a tackle. Tony Tuioti will have to find the right spot for Rogers, who will likely be part of the second wave of linemen during NU's hockey-style substitution patterns.

