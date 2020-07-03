The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.
* * *
Casey Rogers
6-4, 300 • Sophomore • Defensive line
Casey Rogers has looked game ready for some time now. But with the stack of talent in front of him, he didn’t have a lot of chances to prove it.
This year he will, with a revamped defensive line replacing the Davis twins and Darrion Daniels.
Rogers appeared in four games last year but did not record a tackle. Tony Tuioti will have to find the right spot for Rogers, who will likely be part of the second wave of linemen during NU's hockey-style substitution patterns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.