The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.
* * *
Rahmir Johnson
5-10, 180 • Redshirt freshman • Running back
Johnson has been close to seeing the field, running backs coach Ryan Held said, but in games last season, NU elected to put Wan’Dale Robinson in the backfield instead.
But in games Johnson did play, he ran for 64 yards on 21 carries and showed the burst of speed that led to his recruitment here. In the win over Maryland, he had 55 yards on 18 carries and a 1-yard score.
The running back position is set with Dedrick Mills as the No. 1 guy, but it’d go a long way for Nebraska if Johnson was able to find a regular place on the field, saving Robinson’s legs and giving NU a chance to redshirt some incoming talent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.