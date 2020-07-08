Marcus Fleming

Marcus Fleming may be exactly what the Huskers need in their thin receiving corps.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Marcus Fleming

5-10, 170 • Freshman • Wide receiver

Fleming is a four-star speedster from Florida.

As a high school senior last year, Fleming caught 58 passes for 981 yards and nine touchdowns. He was also a stud returner, averaging a stunning 45.7 yards per kickoff.

Nebraska has tried hard to bring in playmakers the last few years, and missed on quite a few. With the absence of JD Spielman, Nebraska will be searching even harder for a spark in the return game and through the air.

Fleming might be the piece NU’s been looking for.

