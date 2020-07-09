The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.
Daniel Cerni
6-4, 220 • Freshman • Punter
Nebraska has been searching for answers all over special teams. The two specialist positions in particular — kicker and punter — have been huge question marks since the death of Sam Foltz and the graduation of Drew Brown.
NU hopes Cerni, who is from Canberra, Australia, can fix some of the punting issues. Cerni was recruited through Prokick Australia, which has produced five Ray Guy Award winners.
Cerni reportedly has a hang time of nearly five seconds on punts, and can place the ball right where he needs to, something previous punters weren’t always able to do.
