The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Daniel Cerni

6-4, 220 • Freshman • Punter

Nebraska has been searching for answers all over special teams. The two specialist positions in particular — kicker and punter — have been huge question marks since the death of Sam Foltz and the graduation of Drew Brown.

NU hopes Cerni, who is from Canberra, Australia, can fix some of the punting issues. Cerni was recruited through Prokick Australia, which has produced five Ray Guy Award winners.

Cerni reportedly has a hang time of nearly five seconds on punts, and can place the ball right where he needs to, something previous punters weren’t always able to do.

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

1 of 18

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

Tags

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email