The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

Eteva Mauga-Clements

6-2, 220 • Junior • Inside linebacker

After three seasons in the junior college ranks at Diablo Valley College, Mauga-Clements comes to Nebraska looking to steal time at inside linebacker.

Mauga-Clements was the Bay 6 Conference defensive player of the year in 2019 with 61 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He was ranked the No. 1 outside linebacker and No. 8 overall by Rivals among junior college recruits in the 2020 class, choosing Nebraska over mostly offers on the West Coast.

NU thinks it has a steal here, and he very well could be, adding experience and depth in a position group brimming with possibility.

