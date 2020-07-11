The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Ethan Piper

6-4, 300 • Redshirt freshman • Offensive line

Piper might end up being a real asset for the offensive line. He could play any of the three interior spots, and history shows he’ll find the field at some point based on the frequency of lineman injuries in recent years.

Piper, from Norfolk, has received high marks from Greg Austin in the last year.

He played just one game in 2019, his redshirt season, when he became one of only 13 true freshman offensive linemen to play in a game in school history.

He came to Nebraska as a defensive lineman, but he’s more needed on the offensive side of the ball for now.

